“They are gonna cut Ladd McConkey”: NFL fans react as WR Keenan Allen returns to Chargers after unimpressive stint with Bears

Keenan Allen is headed back to where it all started. After a rocky year with the Chicago Bears, the six-time Pro Bowler has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal on Tuesday.After Mike Williams retired last month, the Bolts wasted no time plugging the hole in their wide receiver room. Allen disappointed in Chicago last season, posting 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.Fans reacted about his return to L.A. One fan joked:“Can’t believe they are gonna cut McConkey.”Another said, &quot;How much help does Justin Herbert need.&quot;&quot;Old &amp; washed,&quot; another fan gave his verdict on Allen's return to LA.One X user tweeted, &quot;Not a good sign for Tre Harris.&quot;&quot;Its cuz no one can catch,&quot; tweeted one more shading the Chargers' receiver room.&quot;All for Justin Herbert to choke in the playoffs again,&quot; commented another.Allen joins a reloaded offense with Herbert, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.Also read: Davante Adams weighs in on competing against DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen for major NFL milestoneKeenan Allen contract detailsAllen is back in powder blue but not with the same paycheck. The six-time Pro Bowl wideout has re-signed with the Chargers on a one-year, $8.52 million deal.This is a major pay cut from the $23.1 million he earned during the 2024 season with the Bears. The 33-year-old was once the 11th highest-paid receiver in the league.The North Carolina native leads the Chargers in receptions (904) and receiving yards (10,530), along with 59 regular-season touchdowns. The 2023 season was vintage Keenan Allen. He set the Chargers’ single-season reception record with 108 grabs and recorded an NFL-first 18-catch, 215-yard game.Across 12 seasons, Allen has 974 receptions, 11,274 receiving yards, and 66 touchdowns to his name. He’s also the third-fastest in NFL history to reach 900 career receptions, doing so in just 139 games.Also read: Chargers GM Joe Hortiz has an awkward reaction on Keenan Allen reunion in Los Angeles