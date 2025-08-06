  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “They are gonna cut Ladd McConkey”: NFL fans react as WR Keenan Allen returns to Chargers after unimpressive stint with Bears

“They are gonna cut Ladd McConkey”: NFL fans react as WR Keenan Allen returns to Chargers after unimpressive stint with Bears

By Prasen
Published Aug 06, 2025 00:38 GMT
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as WR Keenan Allen returns to Chargers after unimpressive stint with Bears - Source: Getty

Keenan Allen is headed back to where it all started. After a rocky year with the Chicago Bears, the six-time Pro Bowler has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Ad

After Mike Williams retired last month, the Bolts wasted no time plugging the hole in their wide receiver room. Allen disappointed in Chicago last season, posting 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted about his return to L.A. One fan joked:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Can’t believe they are gonna cut McConkey.”
Ad
Another said, "How much help does Justin Herbert need."
"Old & washed," another fan gave his verdict on Allen's return to LA.
One X user tweeted, "Not a good sign for Tre Harris."
"Its cuz no one can catch," tweeted one more shading the Chargers' receiver room.
"All for Justin Herbert to choke in the playoffs again," commented another.
Ad

Allen joins a reloaded offense with Herbert, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Also read: Davante Adams weighs in on competing against DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen for major NFL milestone

Keenan Allen contract details

Allen is back in powder blue but not with the same paycheck. The six-time Pro Bowl wideout has re-signed with the Chargers on a one-year, $8.52 million deal.

This is a major pay cut from the $23.1 million he earned during the 2024 season with the Bears. The 33-year-old was once the 11th highest-paid receiver in the league.

Ad

The North Carolina native leads the Chargers in receptions (904) and receiving yards (10,530), along with 59 regular-season touchdowns. The 2023 season was vintage Keenan Allen. He set the Chargers’ single-season reception record with 108 grabs and recorded an NFL-first 18-catch, 215-yard game.

Across 12 seasons, Allen has 974 receptions, 11,274 receiving yards, and 66 touchdowns to his name. He’s also the third-fastest in NFL history to reach 900 career receptions, doing so in just 139 games.

Also read: Chargers GM Joe Hortiz has an awkward reaction on Keenan Allen reunion in Los Angeles

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications