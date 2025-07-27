Rashee Rice drops 1-word reaction hyping up Chiefs WR room ft. Xavier Worthy & Hollywood Brown

On Saturday, Rashee Rice came forward to share his excitement about the Kansas City Chiefs' WR room for the 2025 season. The team shared a photo of him, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown from training camp, building hype for another Super Bowl run this year.Rashee Rice retweeted the picture on X. He accompanied it with a one-word message to showcase his bond with the other wide receivers on the depth chart.&quot;Brotherhood,&quot; Rice wrote in the caption of the post.The Chiefs drafted Rashee Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. During his rookie debut, he played in 16 regular-season games and recorded 938 yards and seven TDs receiving while winning the Super Bowl with the team.Last year, he played in just four games before missing the rest of the season due to an injury in their Week 4 showdown against the Chargers.Rashee Rice spent the last couple of months rehabilitating from his injury. He is looking to make a strong return this year.Apart from him, the Chiefs also have 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy. With injuries to both Rice and Hollywood Brown, he saw significant playing time.Worthy started 13 of the 17 games he played for the Chiefs in 2024. He recorded a total of 638 yards and six touchdowns receiving while helping Andy Reid's team to Super Bowl LIX. Unfortunately, their hopes of three-peating the Lombardi trophy were crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the finale.Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares his stance on Rashee Rice after off-field troublesLast year, the wide receiver found himself in a high-speed car accident that resulted in a multi-car collision. Earlier this month, Rice received a five-year probation along with a 30-day jail sentence for his role in this accident.After the verdict by the court, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid came forward to talk about the impact of this decision on Rashee Rice's place on the team.&quot;That's obvious news out there, now. We're going to progress as normal with him. He'll go in and take all the reps that he'd normally take, and we always rotate that position. So, depending on what happens here in the future, whoever needs to play will be able to step in. They'll know what they're doing and be in a good shape to do it.&quot;Apart from the court sentencing, the league is yet to take disciplinary action against the wide receiver. It will be interesting to see what punishment Rice receives from the NFL and the impact it has on his 2025 comeback.