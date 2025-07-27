  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Rashee Rice drops 1-word reaction hyping up Chiefs WR room ft. Xavier Worthy & Hollywood Brown

Rashee Rice drops 1-word reaction hyping up Chiefs WR room ft. Xavier Worthy & Hollywood Brown

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 27, 2025 04:29 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp - Source: Imagn

On Saturday, Rashee Rice came forward to share his excitement about the Kansas City Chiefs' WR room for the 2025 season. The team shared a photo of him, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown from training camp, building hype for another Super Bowl run this year.

Ad

Rashee Rice retweeted the picture on X. He accompanied it with a one-word message to showcase his bond with the other wide receivers on the depth chart.

"Brotherhood," Rice wrote in the caption of the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Chiefs drafted Rashee Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. During his rookie debut, he played in 16 regular-season games and recorded 938 yards and seven TDs receiving while winning the Super Bowl with the team.

Last year, he played in just four games before missing the rest of the season due to an injury in their Week 4 showdown against the Chargers.

Rashee Rice spent the last couple of months rehabilitating from his injury. He is looking to make a strong return this year.

Ad

Apart from him, the Chiefs also have 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy. With injuries to both Rice and Hollywood Brown, he saw significant playing time.

Worthy started 13 of the 17 games he played for the Chiefs in 2024. He recorded a total of 638 yards and six touchdowns receiving while helping Andy Reid's team to Super Bowl LIX. Unfortunately, their hopes of three-peating the Lombardi trophy were crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the finale.

Ad

Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares his stance on Rashee Rice after off-field troubles

Last year, the wide receiver found himself in a high-speed car accident that resulted in a multi-car collision. Earlier this month, Rice received a five-year probation along with a 30-day jail sentence for his role in this accident.

After the verdict by the court, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid came forward to talk about the impact of this decision on Rashee Rice's place on the team.

Ad
"That's obvious news out there, now. We're going to progress as normal with him. He'll go in and take all the reps that he'd normally take, and we always rotate that position. So, depending on what happens here in the future, whoever needs to play will be able to step in. They'll know what they're doing and be in a good shape to do it."
Ad

Apart from the court sentencing, the league is yet to take disciplinary action against the wide receiver. It will be interesting to see what punishment Rice receives from the NFL and the impact it has on his 2025 comeback.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications