Rashee Rice shows up at Chiefs OTAs despite mounting legal issues

Rashee Rice was involved in a serious accident during the offseason when he caused a high-speed crash on U.S. 75 in Dallas on March 30, 2024. His situation appeared to be tricky after lawsuits started to pile up.

Ad

The latest legal issue came at the end of May after Kayla Quinn sued him, alleging that she and her son suffered mental and physical damage after their car was hit. The plaintiff is demanding damages between $250,000 and $1,000,000.

Rice and SMU Mustangs wide receiver Theodore Knox were served with the suit after their street-racing crash . They were first criminally charged with one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault and six counts of collision involving injury.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rashee Rice was present at the Chiefs' Wednesday practice session, reporter Matt Derrick shared.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rice managed 24 receptions on 29 targets, 288 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. The Chiefs had to switch their attention to other wide receivers after that terrible moment. Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise Brown down the stretch and DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded in the middle of the season from the Tennessee Titans, helped Kansas City play in another Super Bowl.

They couldn't move past the Philadelphia Eagles, who dominated them 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. They are now ready to rebound and take revenge on the NFC champions, hoping that Rashee Rice can contribute to a potential win.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes shared optimistic update about Rashee Rice last week

As the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the field for the voluntary OTAs, Rashee Rice was seen again with his teammates. He was one of many wide receivers and other offensive stars who sustained injuries in 2024.

Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and Marquise Brown missed a lot of time in the 2024 campaign. Not everybody was able to return, but the Chiefs stayed afloat with the available pieces.

Ad

Before he was spotted at practice by Matt Derrick on Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes used two words to describe Rice on Thursday: "explosive and fast."

The 2025 offseason has come with changes for the Chiefs, as they lost several pieces. That said, they also added new faces to the roster while welcoming back injured players who many believe could have made a difference in February.

Rashee Rice was on a positive trajectory in Year 2. If he can perform at his best this season, Kansas City will be a problem again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.