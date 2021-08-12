Rashod Bateman injury update: Baltimore Ravens rookie to undergo surgery to repair groin

After a lackluster passing game in 2020, the Baltimore Ravens were optimistic that rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman would make a big impact this season. Now, just days before the Ravens' first preseason game, Bateman is on the injury list and is expected to undergo surgery, meaning he will miss a significant amount of time, something the Ravens really can't afford on offense.

Rashod Bateman to undergo surgery

Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury on Tuesday during training camp. Bateman and veteran cornerback Marcus Peters were involved in 1-on-1 drills during which he suffered a groin injury when he cut in the middle of his route.

The Ravens first reported on Wednesday that he had a soft tissue injury and would miss some time. On Thursday morning, reports emerged that Bateman will undergo surgery for a groin injury. As Ravens head coach John Harbaugh informed the media, Bateman will be out for several weeks and should be back sometime in September.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. Harbaugh and the Ravens believed he was the best available receiver at the time to fix their passing woes.

At Minnesota, Bateman played three seasons, including a COVID-shortened 2020 season in Big Ten play. He had 2,395 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in his career at Minnesota.

Bateman's injury is just another hit to the Ravens' offensive scheme. Wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered a hamstring injury that turned out to be way worse than what was originally thought. He will also miss a number of weeks.

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returning after missing the first part of training camp due to COVID-19, he hasn't been able to build any chemistry with his receivers. His receivers are now out with injuries, which means Jackson has even less time to work with them.

The Ravens will have significant work to do to fill the holes in their passing game. This could mean that wide receiver Myles Boykin could see a significant uptick in targets, as will Sammy Watkins, who signed with the team this offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens play their first preseason game of the 2021 season on Saturday, August 14, against the New Orleans Saints.

