Rashod Bateman sends bold warning after Ravens add DeAndre Hopkins to WR room with Zay Flowers

Rashod Bateman isn’t backing down, not with DeAndre Hopkins in the building, and not with expectations mounting in Baltimore.

The fourth-year receiver hinted on Monday at what opposing defenses should prepare for in 2025. With Hopkins entering the fold and Zay Flowers coming off a Pro Bowl season, Bateman believes the Ravens have the pieces to overwhelm secondaries.

"I ain't never seen a receiver like him, you know, I know he'll continue, you know, to shine and bring his element to the game," Bateman said, via "The Lounge" podcast.

"And honestly, but now a lot of people, they want two dominant receivers and tight ends, and now having D-Hop come in and doing his thing is, I mean, we say it every year, it's gonna be tough to guard."

@R_bateman2 joined The Lounge to talk about his breakout 2024 season, why he's so loyal to the Ravens and more.

Bateman, who signed a three-year extension on June 5, is coming off a breakout year. He posted 756 yards and nine touchdowns on just 45 catches in 2024.

Rashod Bateman wants to change the Ravens receiver narrative alongside DeAndre Hopkins

Baltimore has historically been viewed as a defense-first franchise with a run-heavy identity. However, Rashod Bateman made it clear that those days are fading fast.

"I wanted to change the narrative about receivers here," Bateman said on Thursday, via "The Insiders." "And I truly believe we're heading in the right direction to do just that."

DeAndre Hopkins’ arrival has also provided mentorship to a youthful group, according to NBC Sports. Bateman acknowledged the influence the three-time All-Pro has already had in the locker room, calling him “fantastic” and “a resource we’re all learning from.”

On the other side of the ball, Baltimore’s defense added All-Pro corner Jaire Alexander on Wednesday, a move Bateman believes will benefit the receivers as much.

Lamar Jackson is coming off career-best numbers (4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns). Bateman noted that the quarterback looks more explosive during offseason workouts.

“Leaner, faster, more locked in,” Bateman said."The league better watch out, as usual."

Last season ended in disappointment for the Ravens after a playoff loss to Buffalo.

