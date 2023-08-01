It may only be a training camp, but Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is already trash-talking. This time though, he has apparently decided to take on his own fan base. On Monday evening, the cornerback took to Twitter to talk about a Ray Rice play from 2012.

Humphrey brought up Rice's 4th and 29 conversion against the San Diego Chargers in November 2012. Instead of punting, Baltimore decided to go for it with less than two minutes on the clock. While the officiating crew said that Rice did in fact get the first down, it's been disputed ever since.

Humphrey said that he believes Ray Rice was one-yard short of the first down. Saying that the officials spotted the ball incorrectly, he then acknowledged that he knew his comments wouldn't go over well with fans.

This was a fair assessment. The conversation on Reddit had Baltimore Ravens fans a little upset with the cornerback, wondering why he would suddenly decide to bring it up and then Tweet about it. Others said that he has been on the team for six seasons and they still can't figure him out.

This Tweet isn't going to get Humphrey any new supporters in the Baltimore Ravens fan base.

Marlon Humphrey unhappy with his ranking in NFL Top 100

Each season, the NFL's Top 100 list seems to irk at least a handful of players, maybe even more. Players are unhappy at where their peers have ranked them and that will add a little fuel to the fire when it comes to the upcoming season.

Marlon Humphrey was ranked at number 92 entering the 2023 NFL season. The seventh-year pro out of Alabama told Baltimore Ravens reporters that he is working hard to improve on that. He said that his coaches asked him if there were 91 players better than him. He says that he will see about that.

"Coaches asked me today if there were 91 guys better than me. We'll see."-via BaltimoreRavens.com

The 27-year-old wasn't even listed in the Top 100 last season. But he turned things around in 2022. He had three interceptions, three sacks, 71 tackles, seven pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Humphrey said that he is utilizing the revamped Ravens wide receiving core to help him get better. He believes that matching up against guys like Odell Beckham Jr. will help him become even faster.