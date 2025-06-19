Ravens HC John Harbaugh speaks out on Jaire Alexander giving up bigger deal to reunite with Lamar Jackson

The Green Bay Packers picked Jaire Alexander in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. In 2022, he signed a four-year extension with the team worth $84 million. However, reports stated that the Packers wanted to restructure Alexander's contract, which included a pay cut. The veteran CB refused, leading to his release by the team.

Jaire Alexander got the opportunity to reunite with his ex-Louisville teammate and Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the cornerback turned down more money and agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million to play alongside Jackson.

"Compensation update: Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens. He turned down more to be in Baltimore with his former college teammate, Lamar Jackson."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reflected on Jaire Alexander's acquisition. He said the team is excited to work with him this upcoming season.

"#Ravens coach John Harbaugh on their new addition: "He's excited to be here. We're excited to have him... It made Lamar Happy! I think it made everybody happy!" Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Jackson and Alexander both played for the Louisville Cardinals from 2015 to 2017. During a press conference, the quarterback urged GM Eric DeCosta to get the cornerback.

"Go get him, Eric!" Jackson said. "Love all our cornerbacks, don't get me wrong. But go get him Eric!"

During his seven-season stint with the Packers, Alexander started 76 of the 78 games he played. He recorded 287 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and 12 interceptions.

Kay Adam predicted the Vikings to land Jaire Alexander

Before the cornerback joined the Ravens, NFL commentator Kay Adams had a team in mind for Alexander.

On last Tuesday's episode of "Up & Adam," she envisioned this $5.05 billion valued NFC North franchise to be a perfect spot for the 2x Pro Bowler.

"My vote for landing spot, for one, Jaire Alexander, would be the Vikings," Adam said. "Of course, we can do the funniest thing ever here:.... Go to the Vikings."

"So much has gone on between him and Minnesota over the years. They need a corner... He gets the chance to play the Packers twice a year. I would love Jaire to stay in that division... You just got to join forces with Justin Jefferson and see how that goes."

Alexander will now play in the AFC North division with the Ravens. This gives him the chance to make some great plays and relive the nostalgia of his collegiate days with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

