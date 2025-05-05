Ravens' Mike Green makes feelings known on massive draft slide due to sexual assault allegations

Mike Green was projected as a first-round pick, but the former Marshall defensive end slid to No. 59 after multiple sexual assault allegations surfaced during the pre-draft process.

NFL insider John Frascella revealed that Green didn’t just face legal controversy, but also struggled during team interviews. However, the Baltimore Ravens took a chance on him.

When asked about the allegations during Monday's press conference, Green didn’t dodge the tough questions.

“I mean, throughout the draft process, you really just need one team to choose you, and that happened to be the Ravens, and I'm just blessed to be here," Green said. "Unfortunately, I didn't get picked up in the first round, like I wanted to, but, but like I said, this is a blessing.

“I've been completely open about everything, and it's just, it's something that I had to go through, and I got through it, and like I said, this point forward, I'm just focused on moving on with my career at the Ravens.”

Green knows that eyes are on him for more than just football reasons. He’ll aim to prove to the Ravens that they made the right call by selecting him.

Raven GM gave his take after drafting Mike Green in 2025 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens knew they were taking a risk on Mike Green when they drafted him at No. 59. The former Marshall linebacker had 17 sacks last season, but his off-field history changed all the hype into negative publicity.

Some of Green's sexual assault allegations dated back to high school and college. He has never been charged, but the accusations raised red flags for NFL franchises. After signing Green, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta addressed the elephant in the room on April 26.

“We understand the severity of what these allegations were," DeCosta said, via ESPN. "But doing our due diligence, we are comfortable with Mike. We got as much information as we could, we considered the facts, we considered the allegations. We considered what the reports actually were and what they actually weren’t, and we made the decision based off of that.”

Green started his collegiate career with Virginia before transferring to Marshall in 2022.

