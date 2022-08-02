"Wonder what his opinions of Ray Lewis are" - NFL fans call out Ravens HC John Harbaugh over comments about Deshaun Watson's suspension

The verdict for the cases against Deshaun Watson has finally been revealed.
In the time since the initial six-game suspension was announced on Monday (August 1), the entire NFL zeitgeist has sounded its opinion. Fans, pundits, and now tacticians, including Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, have given their views on the ruling.
According to Jamison Hensley on Twitter, Harbaugh revealed that he had a lot of thoughts, but could not provide them to the public. Put simply, he left it up to the league's judgement and said:
"I do have a lot of opinions on it. I'm not at liberty to share them at this time. That's for the league to decide."
Deshaun Watson's turbulent year
At the beginning of the year, Deshaun Watson was facing criminal consequences. More than 20 women sued him over sexual misconduct during his time as a member of the Houston Texans and playing on a rookie deal.
He was first excused from criminal court.
Soon after that ended, the bidding war for the quarterback began. After fielding several offers, the Houston Texans elected to move him to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns paid Watson $230 million of nearly entirely guaranteed money with a clause that allowed him to lose just $1 million if he were to get suspended.
Over the next several months, he continued to whittle down the number of civil lawsuits down to one, eventually settling them all out of court. Meanwhile, the NFL worked through their decision on how many games to suspend the quarterback.
Roughly 18 months after the initial lawsuit, Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension. With an appeal still possible this week, the story has not yet concluded.
Will the quarterback escape court purgatory before the start of the regular season?