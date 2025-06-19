"Real geniuses": Tom Brady hilariously trashes NFL scouts for letting him fall to 199th pick

Tom Brady didn’t hold back as he addressed an audience in Las Vegas, poking fun at the NFL scouts who overlooked him in the 2000 draft. The seven-time Super Bowl champion dubbed them “real geniuses” for letting him slide to the 199th pick.

The dig came during a public appearance at the Fontainebleau resort on Wednesday, where Brady helped unveil the new Hall of Excellence. The hall is a high-end tribute to iconic athletes and entertainers.

In a moment captured on video by Vegas Sports Today, Brady quipped about his draft-day snub.

"So I had a decent college career, unbeknownst by any of the professional scouts, those are real geniuses, and that draft card got turned in in the sixth round, 199th pick overall," Brady said.

Coming out of Michigan, Brady faced questions about everything from his arm strength to his mobility to his ceiling as a pro. At the NFL Combine, he ran one of the slowest 40-yard dashes of any quarterback. He played 20 seasons in New England, capturing six Super Bowls before winning a seventh ring with Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady credits team-first approach for Patriots' turnaround

While recounting his early NFL days, Tom Brady reflected on what set him apart in New England, even before he won his first ring.

Instead of sulking over his draft stock, Brady said he focused on showing up, mentally and physically, ready to lead. He remembered arriving for workouts at sunrise while others slept in, aware that his physical tools were no match for most pros at the time, to lead a franchise desperate for an identity shift.

"I brought a different attitude, and I put the team first," Brady said. "Coach Belichick saw that in me, and he was trying to change the culture of what that team was because the Patriots lost a lot. They weren't a good program, and we needed to turn it around."

He even took a moment to laugh at himself, recalling the now-infamous shirtless draft photo that still floats around online.

Brady’s latest project, the Hall of Excellence, is more than just a personal showcase. It was developed in collaboration with his family and longtime friend and broadcaster Jim Gray.

The exhibit includes his seven championship rings and memorabilia from sports legends like Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali, and cultural icons like Elvis Presley and Oprah Winfrey.

