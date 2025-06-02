When Tom Brady's father revealed special addition in QB's house for Super Bowl

Tom Brady’s nightmare came true against the Denver Broncos in the 2016 AFC Championship game. He completed 27 of his 56 passes for 310 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions and four sacks. The Patriots lost 20-18. Brady didn’t take the loss well, vowing to come back stronger.

After the loss, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., spoke to CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran in January 2016 about his son’s journey of retribution, which also included a special addition to his gym. He said:

“Tommy doesn’t just play football. Tommy is a football player. This is not a July to January or February endeavor for him. He loves two-a-days that started for him a week ago, that will be two-a-days from January 20th to the next February. He’s got a countdown clock in his gym that is now ticking to next year’s Super Bowl. It’s clicking, yes.”

Brady Sr. was referring to a clock in TB12’s gym that was set to 11,325 minutes and 14 seconds to go for Super Bowl LI, indicating Brady’s determination to play another season, contrary to the expectations of retirement.

Brady Sr. continued:

“And he is still doing his two-a-days. So, this passion comes from a whole bunch of hard work, and the hard work is driven by the passion.”

Brady Sr.’s comments about two-a-days were a reference to his son’s twice-a-day training regime during the off-season. These workouts often included strength training, mobility exercises and skill drills. Brady had also posted a picture of his TAG Heuer smartwatch on Facebook in February 2016 with the caption, “Two-a-days have begun,” echoing his father’s words.

Tom Brady's redemption journey following loss to the Denver Broncos in 2016

Tom Brady’s 2016 campaign didn’t start on the right note, as he was suspended for four games following the unfortunate Deflategate incident. Despite Brady’s suspension, the New England Patriots reached the Super Bowl game with a 14-2 record. Brady recorded 3,554 passing yards and 28 TDs with only two INTs.

Brady was also instrumental in his team’s victory in the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with 384 passing yards and three touchdowns. However, he probably played his best game in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

Trailing at 28-3 by the third quarter, Brady was under pressure after taking five sacks and throwing a pick-six. But, like a Hollywood script, Brady led a late resurgence that won the game for the Patriots in OT.

Brady finished the game with 466 passing yards and two touchdowns, his fourth Super Bowl MVP, and his fifth Super Bowl championship.

