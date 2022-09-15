What is the record of Kirk Cousins vs the Philadelphia Eagles: Has he ever lost to them?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins must be satisfied with the victory he and his team achieved in the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers. Winning the season opener game against the Packers makes them a strong contender to lead the NFC North division this year. Justin Jefferson had 184 rushing yards, nine receptions, and two touchdowns to help the Vikings defeat the Packers 23-7.

The Minnesota Vikings will look for a winning streak as they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 20th, at their home ground, U.S. Bank Stadium. Kirk Cousins joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and has since then faced the Eagles twice and has won both games. What will it be like when Kirk Cousins faces the Eagles for the tenth time in the NFL?

Cousins has played against the Eagles nine times and has a winning record of 6-3 against them. During his time with the Washington Redskins, he faced the Eagles seven times and won four games. In 2018, Cousins signed a deal with the Vikings and defeated the Eagles that year and again in 2019.

In 2021, the Vikings will face the Eagles after almost a gap of two years. The Vikings have a 15-10 record against the Eagles. If Cousins leads his team to victory on Monday, he and the Vikings will complete their third consecutive win against them.

In the 2017 season, Cousins played for the Washington Redskins and suffered two straight losses against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles were in top form that season and went on to win the Super Bowl after defeating the Patriots 41-33.

Kirk Cousins' stats against the Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

Kirk Cousins has played nine games against the Eagles. In nine games he started against the Eagles, Cousins threw for 2,756 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

The first time Cousins faced the Eagles was in 2014, where he threw for a record 427 yards and had three touchdowns and one interception, but the Redskins still lost the game 34-37.

Later, the Eagles met Cousins four times in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The Redskins won all of their games, and Cousins totaled 1,152 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.

In 2018 and 2019, Cousins joined the Vikings and played two games against the Eagles, throwing for 634 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Kirk Cousins is ready to face the Eagles for the 10th time. Will he win his third straight game against the Philadelphia Eagles?

