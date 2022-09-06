"Just like John Lynch calling to trade for Brady and walking away with Garoppolo instead" - Redditors react to news of 49ers picking Trey Lance over Tom Brady and Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. However, it seems that head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly didn't want to draft Lance, but instead wanted Mac Jones. Jones fell to the New England Patriots, drafting him with the 15th overall pick. Redditors shared their thoughts on the 49ers passing on not just Jones, but Tom Brady as well.

Some fans gave their opinions about San Francisco general manager John Lynch not acquiring either Brady or Jones:

A couple of fans said that Shanahan was convinced into selecting Lance:

One fan wasn't convinced either because Shanahan wanted out of Cleveland because of quarterback Johnny Manziel.

In that 2021 Draft, the 49ers were going to draft a quarterback because of the quarterbacks in that class. It was clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars were going with Trevor Lawrence at number one overall. Next, Zach Wilson went to the New York Jets second overall.

San Francisco is now on the clock with the third overall pick and it came down to Lance and Jones, according to Shanahan. Shanahan chose Lance over Jones because of his upside.

Lance sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo last season, playing in six games as he threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Knowing that Jones is with the Patriots and Brady is still with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lance now has the keys to Shanahan's offense in San Francisco.

Lance leading the 49ers offense in 2022

With Garoppolo back as his backup, Lance knows that he's the starter entering his second season in the NFL. Lance still has skeptics out there, as some feel that Garoppolo will supplant Lance as the starter at some point this season. Yet, Shanahan committed to Lance after trying to trade Garoppolo this offseason.

One thing to understand is that Lance is just 22-years-old and hasn't been given the full opportunity to show what he can do.

For San Francisco, they're hoping Lance can be the guy and that Shanahan made the right call. Let's see how he plays this upcoming season and prove whether he was the right decision or not.

