Ezekiel Elliott better than Derrick Henry in 2022? Redditors argue whether Cowboys RB fell off over the past few seasons

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans are two of the NFL's top running backs without question. However, the question is whether the Cowboys running back has slipped over the last couple of seasons. Redditors are debating if the Cowboys running back's production has dropped slightly in the backfield.

This Cowboys fan stated that the Dallas running back went from the best at his position to a top-five back in the NFL and didn't fall off a proverbial cliff:

Another fan commented that they loved Elliott but could not pretend as though he did not take a step back or was better than Henry:

Another fan made a case for the Dallas running back, noting that injuries in the offensive line impacted his production:

A fan wrote that there was a level of uncertainty around who was the best running back as both have been dealing with injuries:

Another Dallas fan made a point for Elliott in that the Cowboys backfield is split while the Titans exclusively feature Henry in their backfield:

A fan wrote that the Cowboys All-Pro back had had a better career than Henry if you stop the tape:

This fan strongly felt that no one would hate the Dallas running back if he was making less money than he's making now, which is $15 million a season:

One fan commented that the Cowboys' three-time Pro Bowl running back will start the season strong but will break down as the position ages very fast:

This fan noted that the Cowboys running back isn't better than the Titans' All-Pro back but remained optimistic that the former will return to his glory days:

Another fan feels both running backs are even at this stage when it comes to talent:

Has Ezekiel Elliott taken a step back?

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

In his rookie season, the Cowboys running back finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. In that 2016 season, he led the NFL in rushing yards (1,631), carries (322), and rushing yards per game (108.7 yards). Two seasons later, the former Ohio State back led the league again in rushing yards with 1,434 yards.

Last season, he eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth time in his six seasons in the NFL with 1,002 yards.

Henry, who came out the same year as Elliott in the 2016 NFL Draft, has led the league in rushing in the 2019 (1,540 yards) and 2020 seasons (2,027). Henry has the edge over the 26-year-old Cowboys back (65 to Elliott's 56) when it comes to rushing touchdowns.

Both running backs and their careers will forever be linked, and we'll see how both will fare in the 2022 NFL season.

