"NFL doesn’t care" - Redditors compare Deshaun Watson saga to Trevor Bauer suspension

The NFL community is comparing the Deshaun Watson saga to that of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. The 31-year-old was suspended in April for two seasons after completing an investigation of sexual assault allegations against him.

ESPN's Josina Anderson took to Twitter after she spoke with a source who said:

"Look at what baseball did. If people don’t think that's on people's radar, then. Public opinion matters. You think the NFL wants to be the organization that says sexual misconduct against women means more to one league than the other? Think about it."

This led NFL fans on Reddit to compare Watson's troubles with Bauer's. One fan commented that the NFL doesn't care if sexual misconduct means more to other leagues than it does to the NFL.

Another user posted in reply, saying that money speaks louder than the 22 women who have accused Watson of sexual assault.

One fan said that until it starts affecting the league's money, they will continue not to care.

Another user said that the league doesn't care, especially when it's a high-profile quarterback.

Another fan said that the best people could hope for is a year-long suspension.

One fan said that the MLB suspended Bauer because they wanted him off the field. The fan added that they didn't think the NFL would come down as hard on Watson as they wished him to remain on the field.

Another Reddit user posted that the league knows people will still watch games and that good quarterbacks like Watson bring in viewers.

One Reddit user said that the NFL owners are only concerned will how much money it will take to quieten down the 22 women involved in Watson's case.

Another user commented and said Bauer got such a significant suspension because he did not plead down to get a lesser suspension, similar to the Browns quarterback.

Another fan replied and said that the NFL doesn't care what other leagues do as they are such a big entity and therefore untouchable.

Can the Browns make Super Bowl run without Deshaun Watson?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Their New Quarterback

Should the 26-year-old be suspended, where will that leave Cleveland and their quarterback position? Not in good shape is the answer. With Baker Mayfield done with the franchise, and rightly so, next up would be Jacoby Brissett or Joshua Dobbs.

Could either of those lead the Browns into the playoffs? One would hardly think so, but looking at the end game, Cleveland, when they signed Watson, would have known that a suspension was definitely on the cards.

Having a stacked roster for the last two seasons, the Browns added Amari Cooper to their receiving room to help ease the offensive workload on Nick Chubb and other receivers.

Without the 26-year-old, it will likely be a struggle, despite all the attacking talent, as the quarterback position is the most important in football. The defense will do their thing, but the team will need to put up points at the end of the day.

Just what will happen to the 26-year-old quarterback remains to be seen, but if he is suspended, it will throw Cleveland's 2022 season into chaos.

Edited by Piyush Bisht