"Honestly can’t think of anything negative," "Even Sherlock Holmes couldn’t find a redeeming quality in this Watson" - Redditors brutally troll Cleveland Browns ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns went through one of the most interesting offseasons in recent memory. They traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson and later gave him $230 million guaranteed.

Once the team acquired Watson, it caused their then-current starter Baker Mayfield to want out, being shipped to the Carolina Panthers.

However, a different story unfolded with Watson. The allegations of sexual assault against him led to an investigation by the league. He was given a six-game suspension which was considered as an insufficient punishment for his alleged misdeeds.

The punishment was increased and Watson is now banned for the first 11 games of the season. The damage to the team's reputation has made the team's preseason worse.

Now, Redditors have taken to the platform to share their thoughts on the Browns entering the 2022 season.

Some fans went after Cleveland in a backhanded manner while also condemning Watson:

Other fans went a step further, going after owner Jimmy Haslem:

Cleveland will be without Watson until their fate in the regular season is decided. Apart from his 11-game suspension, he has also been fined $5 million. Team owner Jimmy Haslem spoke to reporters after Watson's 11-game suspension was handed down and talked about second chances:

“I think in this country and hopefully in the world, people deserve second chances, OK. I really think that. I struggle a little bit. Is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be a part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself? That’s what we’re gonna do, OK."

Haslem added that the team gave running back Kareem Hunt a second chance:

“You can say that’s because he’s a star quarterback. Well, of course. But if he was Joe Smith he wouldn’t be [in] the headlines every day. We think people deserve a second chance. We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and that’s worked out pretty well.”

For Cleveland Browns fans, how will their team look without their franchise quarterback under center to start the 2022 season is a worrisome thought.

Cleveland Browns and the 2022 season

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Jacoby Brissett will start for Cleveland Browns as the team looks to navigate the season ahead of Watson's return in Week 13 versus the Houston Texans. Fans know that Watson will be the franchise quarterback, but this season might be a lost cause.

Watson's suspension was expected by Cleveland as his guaranteed money won't kick in until 2023.

The team will be looking to bounce back this season after an 8-9 record in 2021, finishing third in the AFC North for the fourth straight season. Cleveland can get their first win versus their former quarterback as they face Carolina in Week One.

