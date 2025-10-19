“Released on parole today”: NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts’ all-black look before Eagles’ Week 7 showdown vs. Vikings

Jalen Hurts has arrived at the U.S Bank Stadium to face off against the Minnesota Vikings. The dual-threat quarterback wore an all-black outfit to the venue, and it got fans talking.NFL fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the outfit.A fan said, &quot;Hurts released on parole today&quot;Another added, &quot;Another week. Another below average QB performance incoming.&quot;One stated, &quot;Trash lmao&quot;Some fans praised the look ahead of the Eagles' crunch matchup.One stated, &quot;That face says: ‘I already know we winning.’&quot;Another added, &quot;Jalen Hurts is ready for the Eagles-Vikings game! Looking sharp!&quot;One fan chipped in, saying, &quot;He is ready&quot;Jalen Hurts typically cuts a stoic figure before and after games. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is in his sixth season in the league.Jalen Hurts and the Eagles look to end their losing streakJalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles started their Super Bowl defense with four consecutive wins. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.Those wins were hard fought and saw the Eagles win by close margins. However, the defending Super Bowl champions have since endured a slump in form.The Eagles lost for the first time this season in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. They then lost their Week 6 showdown to a Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo-inspired New York Giants. That means Nick Sirianni's side is currently on a two-game losing streak.The Eagles are looking to end that streak in today's game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 3-2 and pose a challenge for Jalen Hurts and Co. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET.