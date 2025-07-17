"Remove 'End Racism'" - Jason Whitlock fires shots at NFL following Shane Gillis' ESPYs roast and Barstool's potential deal with Fox Sports

Longtime sports commentator Jason Whitlock believes it's time for the NFL to remove its "End Racism" slogan at the end of NFL endzones. Whitlock believes the era of "woke" sports is nearing surrender.

He points to the likes of comedian Shane Gillis and his controversial standup at the ESPYs, as well as Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy seemingly joining Fox Sports.

"July 16, 2025 might be remembered as the day Woke Sports surrendered," Whitlock wrote. "Shane Gillis's standup at the EPSYs and Dave Portnoy and Barstool sign with Fox Sports. Someone tell Roger Goodell to remove the "End Racism" slogan from the end zone.

"To all of us who fought valiantly to end the insanity, job well done. Yes, I have to give Clay Travis credit. Pat McAfee. Sage Steele, Samantha Ponder, Riley Gaines. Am I forgetting anyone? Feels like everyone else folded. Add this to the list of accomplishments I'll never get credit for. We did it!"

Whitlock served as a sports columnist for the Kansas City Star, AOL Sports, FOX Sports and ESPN. He also served as a radio personality for several stations. He currently works for Blaze Media, where he hosts a show called "Fearless with Jason Whitlock."

History behind "End Racism" on NFL fields

NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

The NFL began incorporating the message "End Racism" at the end of NFL fields shortly after the George Floyd incident in 2020, which sparked protests throughout the United States. It was the latest addition to the league's "Inspire Change" initiative, which was launched in 2018.

With the slogan, the NFL promoted social justice and brought a spotlight to issues such as racial inequality, criminal justice reform, education and economic advancement.

In Super Bowl LIX, the NFL replaced "End Racism" with "Choose Love" and "It takes all of us." However, the NFL faced outrage for this decision, with some claiming it was made in response to criticism from US President Donald Trump. A league spokesman said the change was in response to recent national tragedies.

