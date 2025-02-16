Retired NFL icon Marshawn Lynch to join popular TV show cast with Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney: Report

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is adding to his acting resume. This week, HBO announced that Lynch will join the cast of the HBO series, "Euphoria," which stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. The third season of the show will film in 2025 and will premiere on HBO in 2026.

In the first two seasons, the show was featured around teenage drama. However, reports have circulated that since last airing in 2022, the show will go through a 'time jump' and the characters will have aged, it's unknown though what role Lynch will play in the series.

Earlier this week, Lynch said in an official statement from HBO that he is very excited about the opportunity to work on the series. He also expressed his excitement to work with the cast and crew.

"I'm hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera. At the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

This isn't the first time that Lynch has appeared on-screen. He starred in "80 For Brady", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", and "The League" in the last few years.

Shaquille O'Neal quoted Marshawn Lynch during NBA All-Star game

During his 13-year career in the National Football League, former running back Marshawn Lynch was well-known for his quotes. At one point he was 'just there so he wouldn't get fined.' This weekend, NBA All-Star Shaquille O'Neal, quoted Lynch while covering the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, California.

O'Neal began to get frustrated during the "Inside the NBA" broadcast and decided that it was time to just kind of 'give up' and used some expletives describe the moment. O'Neal and his crew won't be returning for the 2025-2026 NFL season as TNT will no longer partner with NBA.

"In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I'm tired as s—, America. We're getting fired anyway, Ernie, f— it!," O'Neal said.

Marshawn Lynch recently appeared on the "Inside the NBA" broadcast earlier in the 2024-2025 NBA season. During that appearance, O'Neal joked with the former NFL running back about his Super Bowl loss with the Seattle Seahawks.

