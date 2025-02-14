"Getting fired anyway, Ernie, f**k it" - Shaquille O'Neal loses it on TNT with bold NSFW comment

Shaquille O'Neal and his co-hosts of the Inside the NBA show were in San Francisco for the All-Star weekend. During halftime of the Golden State Warriors versus Houston Rockets game, Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson discussed multiple topics. The legendary Laker, seemingly tired of all the analysis, said something that had the crowd roaring.

O’Neal told his co-hosts:

"In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I'm tired as s**t, America. We are getting fired anyway, Ernie. F**k it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

O'Neal, as he has done for many years, was having fun with his co-hosts. Still, having Oakland native Marshawn Lynch on the show had its effect on the NBA legend. Lynch, known for his bubbly personality and cursing, lived up to expectations. The former Seattle Seahawks star made the set more lively than usual with his comments and no-holds-barred talk.

Expand Tweet

On that note, Shaquille O'Neal could not resist putting a twist by expressing an NSFW comment. The fans, momentarily caught by surprise, bounced back with loud cheers for the four-time NBA champ.

Shaquille O'Neal turns down Charles Barkley's proposed All-Star trade

A few days ago, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith picked their teams for the 2025 NBA All-Star game. O'Neal and Barkley's teams, however, needed tinkering following injuries to Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kyrie Irving was named as Davis' replacement, while Trae Young took over The Greek Freak's spot.

Barkley, who has Young on his roster, proposed a trade for Irving to maintain the "International" theme of his group. Irving, a Jersey native but born in Australia, would fit nicely into a lineup led by Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama.

Expand Tweet

Shaquille O'Neal, a huge Trae Young fan, however, turned down the proposal from Sir Charles. O'Neal maintained that he wants the OGs to play for him. The legendary big man guaranteed a win by Team Shaq even without Anthony Davis, so he didn't want to change his roster. The Hall of Famer also expressed excitement to see LeBron James and Uncle Drew team up again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback