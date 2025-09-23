"Reunion time" "Howie Roseman wins again": NFL fans react as Texans cut C.J. Gardner-Johnson after 17-10 loss vs. Jaguars

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back in the line of unemployment after the Houston Texans released the Super Bowl champion. He was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, a month before he helped the NFC North squad win its second Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Gardner-Johnson started in each game of the season, but after dropping to 0-3 after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans are making changes to right the ship. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Gardner-Johnson was no longer a Texans player.
"Texans released veteran S C.J. Gardner Johnson," Schefter tweeted.
Many fans reacted to this news, with some suggesting Gardner-Johnson was on his way back to Philadelphia.
"Reunion time!" one fan said.
"I expect to see him at Philadelphia International Airport by the end of the week," another fan said.
"CJGJ- congratulations, you’re an Eagle again," anoter fan wrote.
Others went after C.J. Gardner-Johnson, saying that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was right to trade him, while others joke that his personality and his scuffle with Baker Mayfield didn't help his case with the Texans.
"Howie wins again," one fan said.
"Texans saw him get bodied by Baker and had to do something," Sleeper's X account tweeted.
"Nobody wants to deal with his personality," another fan wrote.
In three games with the Texans, Gardner-Johnson racked up 15 tackles. He came off the best year of his career with the Eagles, posting 59 tackles, one forced fumble and six interceptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. The safety played at a high level, but he had no room on the Eagles' defense.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson says Eagles were scared of his competitiveness
Back in July, C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined "The Pivot" podcast to discuss various topics, including his exit from the Eagles. While Roseman said they made the decision based on financial factors, Gardner-Johnson had a different explanation.
“Scared of a competitor,” Gardner-Johnson said. "Simple as that. You can't program a dawg. You want me to be a leader and outspoken, but then you want me to sit back. There's nowhere been a locker room where I had a single issue with a teammate."
He added that a late-season ejection and a practice scuffle might have hurt the perception the team had about him.
The relationship between the player and the team didn't end the best way, and it'd be hard to see them reuniting in the foreseeable future.
