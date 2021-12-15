Revealed: How Dan Snyder tried to disrupt NFL's investigation into WFT

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said that he would fully cooperate with the National Football League's investigation into the toxic culture and sexual harassment that had taken over the organization.

So far, the only punishment to come out of the investigation has been the firing of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden amid the revelation of his scandalous emails.

On Tuesday, it was revealed in a Washington Post article that Snyder has, in fact, not been cooperating with the NFL's investigation; instead, he has been hindering their efforts to get to the truth.

The investigation has uncovered a sexual misconduct allegation against Daniel Synder himself. To prevent anyone else from finding out about the allegation against him, Snyder had paid the accuser over $1 million. When the accuser was approached to be interviewed as part of the investigation, Snyder allegedly had her offered additional money to keep the allegations a secret.

Daniel Snyder tried to block the NFL from finding out about misconduct

Snyder's effort to prevent the accuser from speaking to the National Football League wasn't the only misconduct he's alleged to have done. Snyder had private investigators go to the homes of former Washington Football Team employees, as well as their families, and essentially intimidate them to prevent them from speaking to the investigators as part of the NFL's attempts to uncover what was really going on in the organization.

Despite the attempts to block the original accuser from being interviewed, the NFL has spoken to her, and it was detailed in a report.

The detailed reports of the investigation of the Washington Football Team have remained sealed, which has brought to light another issue with the league's handling of the situation.

The NFL has been known to release detailed reports of investigations by the league, but no reports have been released in regards to Washington.

This is also true when it comes to the Jon Gruden emails and the reasoning as to why they were made public, which is also the reasoning behind the lawsuit that Gruden has filed against Roger Goodell and the NFL for targeting him and causing him to lose his head coaching job.

The National Football League may now be forced to not only release detailed reports of their investigation but also even force Daniel Snyder out as owner of the Washington Football Team.

