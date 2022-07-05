"6 people dead. More than 30 wounded. This is America on our OWN Independence Day" - RGIII left livid following yet another senseless shooting amid July 4th celebrations

The tragedy of Monday's mass shooting has left NFL players, media members, and other personalities shocked and heartbroken. Another heartbreaking news story has rocked the country, causing many to speak out.

On Monday, NFL analyst Mina Kimes called out the Supreme Court for making it easier to carry guns amidst a string of mass shootings.

On the same day, former Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III expressed his frustration:

"The only thing we should be shooting on July 4th is fireworks not innocent men, women & children. That goes for every day actually. Yet we had another mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois today. 6 people dead. More than 30 wounded. This is America on our OWN Independence Day."

After Monday's incident, the United States has seen more than 300 mass shootings halfway through the year. It's tragic and has forced many NFL personalities to speak up.

The Chicago Bears, the closest NFL team to Highland Park, issued a statement that read:

"The Chicago Bears mourn the loss of innocent lives in today’s senseless and disgraceful mass shooting in Highland Park and extend our thoughts and prayers to its community and all those impacted by the horrific act of violence. We would like to acknowledge the selfless acts from first responders and many citizens to help all in time of dire need."

Griffin later shared another tweet, showcasing a second tragedy on the Fourth of July. This time, it occurred in Philadelphia at a fireworks show in the evening.

Many NFL players, including Griffin, are becoming increasingly frustrated with these events.

What happened at the shooting on the Fourth of July?

During a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a shooter climbed onto a rooftop and opened fire on the crowds, killing six and injuring dozens more. The shooter reportedly escaped after that and was on the run for several hours before anyone found them.

Robert Crimo III was identified as a "person of interest" and has been taken into police custody.

Dr. Brigham Temple is the medical director of emergency preparedness at Highland Park Hospital. According to Temple, 26 people were transported to the facility. Of those 26, all but one were suffering from gunshot wounds.

By the evening, 19 of the wounded persons were treated and discharged. According to CBS News, the patients were as young as eight and as old as 85.

