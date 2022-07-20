“I wish he got sent to Seattle” - Rich Eisen laments Baker Mayfield’s landing spot

For months, fans and pundits speculated about Baker Mayfield's eventual landing spot following Deshaun Watson's arrival in Cleveland. Eventually, most believed it came down to the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers. With the quarterback now a member of the latter team, fans and pundits are expressing their feelings about the resolution.

One NFL analyst was not happy with how things turned out. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, host Rich Eisen expressed malaise about where the quarterback ultimately landed.

Eisen said:

"When it all comes down to it though, for Baker, I wish he got sent to Seattle. What a better situation that would have been for him! I think it would have been a better situation. You could sit here and say Carolina is [a] better team than Seattle, richer, you can say that about the roster."

Eisen continued, claiming that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll could have elevated the quarterback to a level he might not achieve with the Panthers:

"But anytime you think Pete Carroll [and] the Seahawks have nothing, they find something they got... I just think Baker is a better quarterback than that guy. I think Baker is a better quarterback than [Drew Lock and Sam Darnold]."

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

Baker Mayfield's career in the NFL

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

To the quarterback's credit, he has proven an ability to elevate the team around him at times throughout his career. In 2018, he was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns. In his rookie season, he went 6-7 and threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

In 2019, Mayfield stumbled, going 6-10 and throwing for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In 2020, however, he posted the best season of his career. He went 11-5 and threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also won a playoff game for the franchise.

However, 2021 was a return to 2019-level production for the quarterback when he threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, going 6-8.

When Deshaun Watson became available after such a big step back from Mayfield, the team could not resist. Soon before the trade occurred, Mayfield knew something big was happening.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a pre-emptive goodbye, not unlike a soldier leaving a note before going off to war. With the Panthers and Browns settled into their new quarterback rooms, will Baker Mayfield or Deshaun Watson win more games in 2022?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far