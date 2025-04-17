Rich Eisen calls for Patriots to snag top RB for Drake Maye at no. 4, ditching O-line plans

Ashton Jeanty is at the top of the list for several franchises with the 2025 NFL Draft a week away. NFL analyst Rich Eisen is out there trying to give his advice to the New England Patriots, who continue to rebuild their offensive line after a brutal 2024 season, where they ranked 31st in pass-blocking and dead last in run-blocking.

Eisen thinks it’s time to ditch the trenches talk and get explosive. His advice? Forget the O-line, draft Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty at No. 4 overall, and give Drake Maye a true weapon.

“If Hunter and Carter are off the board after Cam Ward goes to the Tennessee Titans there's no reason to not take Ashton Jeanty fourth overall," Eisen said on "The Rich Eisen Show" Wednesday.

"I understand that they are so deep in the maybe offensive line hole that it makes no sense to put the running back cart before the horse, but I disagree. They are so bereft of playmakers around Drake May. They are so in need of something splashy and effective and someone who's great in the community.”

Jeanty is coming off a monster season and is projected to go to the Raiders at No. 6. However, Eisen wants the Patriots to make a bold play and land Jeanty anyhow.

Ashton Jeanty gets real on his NFL goal

Jeanty isn’t just chasing an NFL dream; he’s preparing to change the game. The Boise State phenom, fresh off a record-shattering season, is projected to be the first running back taken in next Thursday night’s NFL Draft —and maybe even a top-10 pick.

However, Jeanty wants the world to know he's more than just stats. On "The Rich Eisen Show," he laid out exactly what teams can expect.

“They get a guy who’s gonna change and make this organization better,” Jeanty said. “Not just on the field—but in the locker room and in the community.”

"Push them to higher limits, obviously an asset, you know, on the offensive side of the ball, and then just the community, right, you know, doing things in the community, bringing change and, most importantly, a legacy for people to follow. You know, because a legacy is what you leave behind, and I'll leave it behind, nothing but greatness," he added.

Jeanty added that he’s all about building a legacy of greatness that inspires others long after his cleats are hung up. He’s already done that at Boise State, racking up 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns this past season.

NFL teams are on high alert, and Jeanty is ready to lead.

