“What sort of sociopath would he have to be?” - Rich Eisen refutes Tom Brady’s rumored Dolphins deal and Bruce Arians coup  

Tom Brady's offseason has been rife with clear, bonafide accomplishments, but there have also been a few rumored things that may or may not have happened. One NFL analyst rejected all of the rumors surrounding the quarterback's retirement and subsequent return to the team.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, show host Rich Eisen scoffed off and refuted the quarterback's interest in the Miami Dolphins in addition to the rumors that he instigated Bruce Arians' retirement. Eisen said:

“I have already been on record on this show saying I didn't buy any of that. I did not buy that Brady's like, 'You know what? I'm gonna go over. I'm gonna watch Ronaldo play. And I'm gonna go tell the Glazers I'm only coming back... if Arians is gone.'"

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady says there was no truth to reports that his relationship with Bruce Arians soured. “Zero whatsoever.” Tom Brady says there was no truth to reports that his relationship with Bruce Arians soured. “Zero whatsoever.” https://t.co/XVkpkiTDJ9

Eisen continued, saying that the quarterback would need to be a sociopath for the rumors to be true:

"And we found out subsequently, from Jason Light, the Glazers weren't even at the menu match that Brady was at. And I thought to myself, like, 'What sort of sociopath would he have to be to demand that and then sit there in front of Arians?"

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN From ⁦ @SportsCenter ⁩ with ⁦ @MattBarrie ⁩...my thoughts on Tom Brady’s denial of a rift with Bruce Arians... From ⁦@SportsCenter⁩ with ⁦@MattBarrie⁩...my thoughts on Tom Brady’s denial of a rift with Bruce Arians... https://t.co/BghQw5J74R

Lastly, Eisen said that the fake attitude required from the quarterback and coach to carry out their statements would have been insane:

"[Arians] would have to know that Brady was the one who forced him out after his damn near half century career [with] Brady sitting there smiling, giving a testament to him? I never bought that.”

Tom Brady's tumultuous 2022 offseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

While 2020 and 2021 were loaded with accomplishments for the quarterback with changing teams and winning a Super Bowl, 2022 has been the most tumultuous year of the quarterback's career. Within the last six months, the career path of the quarterback took several turns.

In January, he was operating the same as any other non-Super Bowl year. However, soon after losing a playoff game to eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, the quarterback announced his retirement. His time away from the game lasted six weeks. At that time, it was rumored he was joining the Miami Dolphins as a minority owner.

The deal would have gone through had Brian Flores not sued the team for discrimination. Upon hearing the news of Flores' litigation, the quarterback made a U-turn and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was also later rumored that the quarterback essentially pushed Bruce Arians out the door as a condition of his return.

Since returning, the quarterback has also signed a ten-year agreement to call NFL games for FOX as soon as he retires from the NFL.

