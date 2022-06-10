“How the hell is Deebo not signed yet?” - Rich Eisen baffled by 49ers lack of urgency after Rams lock up Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp to big deals

It was a little bit of a surprise when San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed up to minicamp on Monday, June 7th. The fourth-year receiver missed OTAs after he requested a trade from San Francisco this offseason.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Source: #49ers star WR Deebo Samuel is expected to attend mini camp starting today. Source: #49ers star WR Deebo Samuel is expected to attend mini camp starting today.

While the 49ers declined multiple trade offers for Deebo this off-season, it's a good sign that he showed up for training camp. Rich Eisen spoke on the Rich Eisen Show urging the 49ers to sign Deebo after the Los Angeles Rams locked up Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

Here's what he said:

“Maybe that's what they're doing for the Rams. Maybe it's just one big banana stand. And there's money in the walls that the league doesn't know about. Because Cooper Kupp got signed yesterday. And he's now handled to the tune of a gajillion dollars and he's now making market value top of the market value and this sort of stuff I'm telling you plays into the minds of every fan base."

He continued:

"Every fan base is now looking like 'how the hell are they -- like is the NFL paying attention to what's going on with the Rams as if they're just sneaking it past the goalie.' If I'm a Niner fan, I'm like 'how the hell is Deebo not signed yet, and the Rams win it all, beat us in the process of doing that.' And they get Donald handled and they get Kupp handled. And they get Stafford re-signed. And they got Jalen Ramsay still. And they just signed Bobby Wagner."

Eisen added:

"The Niners are going to have to [handle] Bosa and Deebo and they're working on their relationship. [Meanwhile, ] the Rams have got a trophy in the case, a ring ceremony coming up this summer and unveiling and a banner raising coming up this fall. And Kupp’s handled and Donald's handled and the quarterbacks handled and the cornerback has already been handled.”

The Los Angeles Rams recently have extended Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

While the 49ers are having trouble signing and retaining Samuel, division rival the Los Angeles Rams have been able to retain their own. Within the last week, they've extended both Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

Donald became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league on June 6th and Kupp agreed to a five-year, $110 million deal less than 48 hours later.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cooper Kupp and the Rams reached agreement today on a three-year extension that ties him to LA for the next five years, at $110 million, and allows him to assume his rightful place amongst the NFL’s highest-paid WRs, per sources.



Aaron Donald and Kupp wrapped up 48 hours apart. Cooper Kupp and the Rams reached agreement today on a three-year extension that ties him to LA for the next five years, at $110 million, and allows him to assume his rightful place amongst the NFL’s highest-paid WRs, per sources.Aaron Donald and Kupp wrapped up 48 hours apart. https://t.co/md9xsHND2p

It's safe to say that the 49ers should take a page out of the Rams' book and give their best players like Deebo Samuel top dollars. Presuming, of course, that they want to keep them with the franchise.

