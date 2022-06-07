"Damn he was all talk" - NFL fans left surprised as Deebo Samuels returns for 49ers mini camp after contract holdout

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to attend the 49ers mini-camp which starts today.

The fourth-year receiver missed OTAs after he requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. While there were teams such as the New York Jets and Detroit Lions that made offers for the versatile receiver, the 49ers ultimately rejected those trade offers and decided to keep Samuel.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Source: #49ers star WR Deebo Samuel is expected to attend mini camp starting today.

GM John Lynch said multiple times on the record that he wasn't going to trade away the receiver.

Lynch was asked about the receiver at last night's "Dwight Clark Legacy Series" event.

"We haven't traded him, and I'd be a fool to trade him, so, yes, Deebo will be part of the 49ers this season."

NFL fans took to social media to discuss the receiver's return, which has been met with what can only be described as a mixed reception to the news.

This Twitter user thinks he was all talk after showing back up to mini-camp.

This Twitter user is hyped that the receiver is back and wants him to go off against the Rams again.

One person brought up a good point which may explain the return. If he doesn't attend mini-camp, he would be fined.

Josh Dorsey @J_Dorsey3 @RapSheet Well duh if he doesn't he would have to pay a hefty fine

This person said that Jets fans are in shambles, referring to the franchise's attempts to acquire him around draft time.

Another Twitter user is thinking along the same lines.

Steve Rogers @RealMrRogers814 @RapSheet @RandallGimm Cause getting fined is the opposite of getting paid which is what he is trying to do

One person proposed a contract that the 49ers should give him.

ATLNiner @PapaStew80

4 years 104mill 60 guaranteed @RapSheet Get his contract done.

It wasn't the news thst this Twitter user had been expecting regarding Samuel.

Another person was shocked, as they thought the receiver would be holding out during mini-camp as well.

A-A-ron @BirnUnit @RapSheet I'm actually shocked. Thought he'd hold out til training camp

This San Francisco fan wants a long-term deal done soon.

One more fan was also happy that Samuel is back with the 9ers.

The 49ers aiming to get a contract extension with Deebo Samuel

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

It's a good sign for San Francisco that their duel-threat receiver is returning to the team for mini-camp. Though he requested a trade from the team, the 49ers shot down offers from multiple teams, ensring he would stay in San Francisco for at least another season.

John Lynch has made it apparent how important Samuel is to the team and this is the first step in keeping him with the franchise long term.

Samuel brought up that he doesn't like playing the hybrid running back-wide receiver role, so maybe if they shift him to a full-time receiver, he'll be happier with his role and sign a new deal.

This is good news for 49ers fans, who will be hoping their team can go further than last season, where they lost a close NFC Championship game against future Super Bowl winners the Los Angeles Rams.

