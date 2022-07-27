“We don’t trust you” - Rich Eisen weighs in on ridiculous Big Brother-esque clause placed in Kyler Murray’s contract

Kyler Murray's massive contract extension was one of the biggest stories of the early part of this week. However, the story took a turn as it was revealed that Murray was also shackled to a ball and chain on his big payday. The clause calls for the quarterback to independently study game film for four hours a week or lose millions.

That prompted questions as to how the hours would be tracked and proven. One show host's claim could prove haunting. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, host Rich Eisen commented on the leaked clause. Here's what he said:

"[Kyler Murray] was the only one... who has a clause in his contract where management's like 'we don't trust you to do the hard work when you're by yourself. So we're going to make sure you have to do it.'"

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. https://t.co/VqrkvoBQLJ

He went on, saying he will be getting a tablet that will be tracked to ensure he is doing what he signed up for. Eisen also appeared to be surprised that the quarterback would agree to the demands:

"'And we're going to give you a Cardinals-issued tablet and we're going to make sure that you turn it on and we're going to make sure that you understand what independent study means.' And he signed it. He signed it."

An interesting take on the situation for sure. In any case, the Arizona Cardinals evidently feel they have to take extra steps to ensure Kyler Murray is always game-ready.

Mike Tanier @MikeTanier I volunteer to be Kyler Murray's Independent Study Advisor for $750 hour. I volunteer to be Kyler Murray's Independent Study Advisor for $750 hour.

Kyler Murray's NFL career

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray was drafted first overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. In his rookie season, he threw for 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, going 5-10-1. In 2020, the Cardinals improved to an 8-8 record while Murray threw for 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

In 2021, Arizona went 9-5 when Murray was the starter. He threw for 24 touchdowns against ten interceptions. The Cardinals made the postseason for the first time in Murray's career.

They were destroyed in the Wild Card round by the Los Angeles Rams. Murray threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the 34-11 defeat. The Cardinals' yearly progression is seen as the catalyst for Murray's huge contract extension. Perhaps the manner of their postseason defeat explains his contract clause.

In total, Murray has thrown for 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions while boasting a 22-23-1 record. Most agree that 2022 will be a big year for the quarterback if he is to silence his critics. With DeAndre Hopkins expected to miss nearly half the season, Kyler Murray has his work cut out for him.

With six weeks until the season kicks off, it will be interesting to see Murray and the Cardinals back on the field.

