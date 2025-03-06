Richard Sherman believes Travis Hunter’s two-way play in NFL will “be considered more difficult” than Shohei Ohtani’s MLB display

There has been some discourse surrounding the severity of Travis Hunter wanting to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the National Football League. During the NFL Combine, Hunter said that it was going to be more difficult for him to do than Shohei Ohtani hitting and pitching in MLB.

Ad

On "The Richard Sherman Podcast," the former cornerback discussed how he believes Travis Hunter playing cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL is more difficult than Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hitting and pitching.

Sherman said (13:00 onwards):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Him [Hunter] saying what he's doing is harder than what Shohei Ohtani is doing, that's all debatable. You know, that's all subjective to how hard you think baseball is versus how hard you think football is. I've never played baseball on a professional level or even collegiate level, so I'm not even going to speculate on how hard it is…

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

But if I just looked at it somewhat objectively, just the physical strain that I think it appears to have to do what Ohtani is doing versus what Travis Hunter is doing, I think it's more physically demanding what Travis Hunter is trying to do and what he wants to do in the NFL, just because, I mean it literally takes a physical toll…I'm sure you can measure the things, and if you did it by that, what Travis is doing is going to be considered more difficult."

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Hunter is awarded that opportunity similar to how he played with the Colorado Buffaloes or if the Heisman Trophy winner will need to decide on one position.

What team will Travis Hunter be drafted to?

Travis Hunter is not going to need to wait long until he hears his name selected in the 2025 NFL draft. In almost every mock draft, Hunter has been a consensus top-five draft pick and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner fits needs for multiple teams.

Ad

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, below are the betting odds for the team to draft Travis Hunter.

New England Patriots (+200)

New York Giants (+300)

Tennessee Titans (+500)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+500)

Cleveland Browns (+500)

The most sense would be the New England Patriots as they need a wide receiver option to help quarterback Drake Maye develop into a better quarterback after his rookie season. With coach Mike Vrabel trying to develop his culture, it would make sense to add a superstar like Travis Hunter to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations