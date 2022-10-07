"I wish I had Marshawn up here. Run the ball!" - Richard Sherman blasts Russell Wilson's decision-making vs Colts

Richard Sherman is still not over the devastating Super Bowl defeat vs. the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in 2015. The ex-NFL star had flashbacks of the loss while watching his former teammate and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's frustrating display vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

In what was an awful game, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the jugular instead of running the ball when they had a fourth-and-1 on the Colts' 5-yard line down 12-9 in overtime. It turned out to be a terrible call as Wilson's pass to Courtland Sutton was incomplete, thanks to Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore's excellent coverage.

Sherman, who works as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video, expressed his frustration on the Thursday Night Football postgame show. He wasn't going to mince words to talk about Wilson's performance.

Richard Sherman criticizes Russell Wilson's performance vs Colts

Sherman recently spoke about Wilson's accountability on the field and the dressing room over the years. It ended up costing him a Super Bowl ring 8 years ago. The Broncos quarterback had a terrible game against the Colts. Both Wilson and Matt Ryan were so bad on the night that neither quarterback could reach the end zone in four quarters, combining for six field goals to deadlock in a 9-9 tie that necessitated overtime.

Sherman made his opinion clear about Wilson on-air. He said:

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball. Again. I wish I had Marshawn (Lynch) up here. Like, 1 yard. You need 1 yard. Run the ball. Run the ball! All he has to do is run the football. Necessary criticism. I've said enough criticism for him, but got dang it, run the dang ball! Like, learn from your mistakes."

Will Brinson @WillBrinson Richard Sherman on final play: “RUN THE BALL! I WISH I HAD MARSHAWN UP HERE. RUN THE BALL” Richard Sherman on final play: “RUN THE BALL! I WISH I HAD MARSHAWN UP HERE. RUN THE BALL” https://t.co/4da4uZ9xhG

Sherman knows the pain. Just 9 years ago, the Seahawks were at the Patriots' 1-yard line, trailing 28-24 with 25 seconds left and on the brink of a Super Bowl victory. Instead of using in-form running back Marshawn Lynch's physical prowess for a touchdown, Wilson threw a slant over the middle that was picked off by Malcolm Butler, crushing the Seahawks' dream for a Super Bowl repeat.

Both Sherman and Wilson were once a part of the Seahawks during the franchise's peak years between 2012 and 2017, including a Super Bowl win in 2014. But that has not stopped the former from throwing shade at Wilson's time in Seattle.

On his latest podcast, the former Super Bowl champion stated that Wilson received a different treatment in Seattle. He said:

"When you got 52 guys being held to a certain standard, you got one guy not being held to the standards, then it's going to cause some friction no matter what."

He added:

"The longer you do it, the longer the friction is going to go. It is what it is. That's just human nature. Like you're saying, these are all pros, play like all pros, and then you're like, this guy's okay."

The Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 in a Monday Night Football game. It's still the regular season but the pressure will be on Wilson and Hackett to turn things around in Denver before things start to crumble.

If you use any quotes, please credit the Richard Sherman podcast and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes