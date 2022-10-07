Richard Sherman gets flashbacks of 2015 Super Bowl defeat after Russell Wilson's terrible display vs Colts

Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson know all about what it is like to come up short at the goalline. Sherman referenced that fateful night during Thursday Night Football as he watched Wilson throw an incompletion on a fourth-and-one play in overtime. The incomplete pass resulted in the Indianapolis Colts winning the game and left the Denver Broncos despondent. He only wrote one word, but it spoke volumes.

When it comes to Sherman flashbacks, that Super Bowl moment is particularly memorable.

Why is Super Bowl 49 significant to Russell Wilson?

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

In Super Bowl 48 (2014), Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks dominated Peyton Manning's Broncos. Seattle had one of the best defenses of the decade. It was around this time that both the Seahawks quarterback and cornerback became front-page material across the league. If Super Bowl 48 was the positive side of that coin, Super Bowl 49 (2015) was the negative side.

Benjamin Hochman @hochman @NateKreckman Russell Wilson is killing the Broncos like it’s Super Bowl 48 @NateKreckman Russell Wilson is killing the Broncos like it’s Super Bowl 48

In Super Bowl 49, Wilson had once again returned to the Super Bowl for the second-straight year. However, Peyton Manning wasn't the opponent this time. This time, it was Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Both quarterbacks fought hard, creating a tight contest. Early in his career, the quarterback made a name out of winning games through fourth-quarter comebacks.

It seemed like it was going to be just another comeback story for Wilson, who found himself on the goalline needing a touchdown late to take the lead. Most were expecting him to hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch, who had made a name for himself as a bruiser on the ground. However, the Seahawks elected to throw.

The pass was a slant that was intercepted by Malcolm Butler. The Seahawks lost the Super Bowl on that interception. Many look back on that pass as the throw that was the beginning of the decline. While they made the playoffs several more times, the Seahawks never reached the same heights of dominance.

The Broncos stand 2-3 after an offensively-challenged start to the season. Fans are starting to question Russell Wilson's ability to lead Denver to a Super Bowl. The Broncos hope to regroup during the mini-bye as they prepare for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. As the season gets a little desperate quite early, it will be interesting to see what the Broncos do to change their fortunes.

