Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills once again fell short in their quest for a Super Bowl. Their season ended in the Divisional Round for the third straight season as they lost 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Many had doubts about Allen's ability to protect the ball and the Bills quarterback did that pretty well against the Chiefs. However, that wasn't enough as kicker Tyler Bass missed a game-tying field goal late with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

After the Bills' loss, Richard Sherman pointed out that the team didn't trust Josh Allen which was the reason why they played conservative football. On FS1's Undipsuted, Sherman said:

"I don't think Josh Allen can beat Patrick Mahomes. I think he's the dragon that he cannot slay. I think he is the Goliath that David cannot slay. You have to go over and beyond to beat him and that's not what Buffalo was trying to do."

"Buffalo was sitting there playing conservatively and the way that Joe Brady called this game, it was almost as if they didn't trust Josh Allen to win this game, out-execute and outplay Patrick Mahomes."

In the loss against the Chiefs, Allen completed 26/39 throws for 186 yards and a passing touchdown. He also rushed for 72 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns but that wasn't enough.

The Bills quarterback did play conservative football but when he tried to play like his usual self his teammates weren't able to make plays. Dropped catches from Stefon Diggs and Trent Sherfield in the fourth quarter resulted in the Bills ultimately losing the game.

What's next for Josh Allen and the Bills?

Josh Allen: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

After entering the Divisional Round game against the Chiefs on a six-game winning streak, the Bills once again fell flat against their arch-nemesis. They enter the offseason with numerous questions about their roster and multiple changes could be made.

The biggest question arises about Stefon Diggs' future. The star wide receiver had a disappointing game against the Chiefs as he finished with three receptions for 21 yards on eight targets. He also dropped a catch that could have changed the outcome of the game.

Many have pointed out a possible exit for Diggs from Buffalo this offseason. He still has four years under contract and carries a cap hit of $27.8 million next season. There is a possibility that Diggs might get traded but that would make roster construction even tougher for the Bills.

As of now, they are $43.7 million over the cap for the next season and it will be interesting to see what their general manager Brandon Beane does next.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.