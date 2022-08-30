Richard Sherman responds to Russell Wilson's savage dig at Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman were longtime teammates in Seattle. Sherman was part of the Legion of Boom that led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl twice, winning once in absolutely dominating fashion. The two were fixtures in Seattle for a long time before Sherman left. This offseason, Wilson did the same.

The quarterback was traded to Denver after publicly requesting a trade. He lands with the Broncos with real playoff aspirations—something the Seahawks don't have right now.

There's no doubt Wilson feels good about his new situation and the chance to contend again. According to Broncos writer Aric DiLalla, Wilson might have trolled the Seahawks in a comment about the feeling of being with a new team.

In a tweet, DiLalla wrote:

"At the Broncos' Kickoff Luncheon, Russell Wilson said one of the things that appealed to him about Denver was that he didn't have to carry the team on his shoulders alone."

The tweet was deleted, but it stated that Wilson said he was pleased that he would have help in Denver and wouldn't have to carry a team, no doubt referencing a perceived lack of help in Seattle.

His former teammate Sherman had a simple but effective response to the report:

Sherman had a huge hand in the Seahawks' success, as did fellow defenders Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas, and Bobby Wagner. On the offensive side, Wilson received help from star wideouts like Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, and most recently, DK Metcalf.

Marshawn Lynch took handoffs from Wilson and played very well in their time together. The former cornerback didn't mention any of those players in his short tweet, but he assuredly thought of them.

Is Richard Sherman retired?

The former All-Pro cornerback best known for dominating wide receivers (namely Michael Crabtree) on one side of the Seahawks' iconic defense was last seen in Tampa Bay.

He played with the Buccaneers last year and the San Francisco 49ers a couple of years before that.

The 34-year-old corner is not currently on an NFL roster, with Week 1 just a few days away. He hasn't indicated that he will play this year, but he hasn't declared retirement yet.

The cornerback will be joining Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football broadcast crew. Despite that, he hasn't ruled out a potential return to the NFL.

The former Seahawk is getting older, and he's certainly not the same dominant corner he was in Seattle or even the solid defender he was in San Francisco, but he could probably still play.

He's one of the smartest players in the NFL, which can help players play long after their physical abilities begin to diminish.

