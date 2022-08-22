"Isn't spending time with family the reason he keeps getting in trouble with guns?" - Redditors chastise Aqib Talib over his decision to step away from broadcasting gig

Aqib Talib retired from football following the 2019 season. The Super Bowl winner recorded 35 interceptions during 12 seasons in the NFL. Following his playing days, Talib entered the broadcasting world, like many former players have done before him. However, a recent incident has forced him to put that on hold for the time being.

In an altercation with a youth football coach, he and his brother got into a very heated argument. This resulted in his brother firing five shots at coach Mike Hickmon, who died as a result.

It was later reported that the former Pro Bowl cornerback might have instigated the fight. As a result, a lot of eyes are now on him. He's decided to step away from broadcasting following the event.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family. Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family.

Redditors are reacting to this news, but not many are buying it, nor are they pleased with Talib.

There's currently no indication of whether or not the cornerback will face punishment for the incident. However, he will not be lending his voice to the Amazon team this season.

Aqib Talib was not the first NFL players to enter broadcasting

Talib was headed into the broadcast booth for Amazon this season before the incident. He is not the first nor will he be the last to make that transition. Tony Romo is the most notable recent example. He was an incredible quarterback and has transitioned into one of the most popular commentators on television right now.

Happy birthday Tony Romo always seems to know how the play is going to unfold. Here are some of his best play calls in the booth.Happy birthday @tonyromo ! 🥳 Tony Romo always seems to know how the play is going to unfold. Here are some of his best play calls in the booth.Happy birthday @tonyromo! 🥳 https://t.co/bu1OJshlHY

Rod Woodson joined the booth after his playing days. Joe Thomas covers the Browns, the team he played his entire career for. Greg Olsen retired from football and nearly immediately joined Fox's broadcast crew. Troy Aikman is a Hall of Fame quarterback and a very famous sportscaster. Ronde Barber retired from playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and joined their broadcast booth. Steve Smith did the same with the Carolina Panthers.

Dan Fouts, who played quarterback, broadcasts for the Los Angeles Chargers. Bucky Brooks covers the Jacksonville Jaguars and works for NFL Network. Many NFL personalities were at one point players. Anthony Munoz played for the Cincinnati Bengals, a team he now covers from the broadcast booth.

Tom Brady is reportedly going to commentate on Fox whenever he does finally decide to retire.

Tons of players retire and move into sports media, so Aqib Talib's decision to do so was fitting. His decision to step away, however, has a lot of people talking.

