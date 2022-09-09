"Just because he's your buddy doesn't mean the facts change" - Richard Sherman grills NFL analyst, throws shade at Matthew Stafford

The NFL season is back. Matthew Stafford had an off night Thursday in the Buffalo Bills' 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams.

Rams quarterback Stafford completed 29 passes out of 41 for 240 yards and a touchdown. He also had three interceptions.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman took shots at Stafford and downplayed his performance. He got into a Twitter argument with Stafford's former teammate and analyst Dan Orlovsky.

Sherman quote tweeted a video of Stafford throwing a pick, and analyst Brian Baldinger said, "Coach us, Sherm."

Orlovsky chimed in and tweeted:

"Looks like Stafford expecting Higbee to “see/read” it as a squat corner/hard corner and hook it up inside—higbee reads it as a soft corner and runs an out…"

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 @BaldyNFL @RSherman_25 Looks like Stafford expecting Higbee to “see/read” it as a squat corner/hard corner and hook it up inside—higbee reads it as a soft corner and runs an out… @BaldyNFL @RSherman_25 Looks like Stafford expecting Higbee to “see/read” it as a squat corner/hard corner and hook it up inside—higbee reads it as a soft corner and runs an out…

This triggered Sherman into replying, "Stafford being Stafford."

Orlovksy replied, "Sherm, we don't have to start 2022 like this champ lol."

Sherman then said that Stafford led the league in picks in the past season and since he's Orlovsky's son, it doesn't change the facts. Orlovsky then replied by saying Stafford led the league in touchdowns and had one of the clutchest postseason runs in NFL history.

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 @danorlovsky7 @BaldyNFL Nothing to start. Led the league in picks last year. Just because hes your buddy doesnt mean the facts change. 🤷🏾‍♂️ @danorlovsky7 @BaldyNFL Nothing to start. Led the league in picks last year. Just because hes your buddy doesnt mean the facts change. 🤷🏾‍♂️

It ended with Sherman saying Orlovksy will always be a "homer" to Stafford. Orlovksy replied one last time with Stafford's stats to back up his case.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 @RSherman_25 @BaldyNFL Bucs game and bengals game never happened huh? I mean friend or no friend—the tape says 70% 1100+ yards and 10 TDs @RSherman_25 @BaldyNFL Bucs game and bengals game never happened huh? I mean friend or no friend—the tape says 70% 1100+ yards and 10 TDs

Richard Sherman said earlier this offseason that Matthew Stafford is not a Hall of Famer

Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams.

This isn't the first time Richard Sherman has criticized or downplayed Matthew Stafford. Shortly after the LA Rams became champions, Sherman downplayed Stafford's career when analyst Michael Robinson claimed Stafford to be a Hall of Famer.

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 Michael Robinson @RealMikeRob Why?!? His numbers don’t back it up. Stafford’s numbers back up his HOF argument. twitter.com/_MaseratiRick_… Why?!? His numbers don’t back it up. Stafford’s numbers back up his HOF argument. twitter.com/_MaseratiRick_… I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP twitter.com/RealMikeRob/st… I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP twitter.com/RealMikeRob/st…

Sherman pointed out that Stafford hasn't made an all-decade team, has no All-Pro selections, no league MVPs and just one Pro Bowl. He wasn't even the MVP of the Super Bowl he won.

Stafford made the Pro Bowl once, was the comeback player of the year in 2011 and was elected to the Detroit Lions' All-Time team.

In his career, he has thrown for 50,235 passing yards and 324 touchdowns, and has a quarterback rating of 90.9.

The case can be argued, and only time will tell if Matthew Stafford winds up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His Super Bowl victory from last season certainly helped his case, but that doesn't guarantee it.

