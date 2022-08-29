"Matt 'Not a rapist' Haack" "Damn could’ve gone with different phrasing lol" - NFL fans troll Bills over Pat McAfee's comments hinting at release of Matt Araiza

Last season, the Buffalo Bills had a lot of luck. However, as the preseason nears an end, they've been hit with a big surprise.

The Indianapolis Colts had a key member of their team go down for the upcoming NFL season as punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles earlier this week.

As they were searching for a replacement for Sanchez, they signed Matt Haack, who was with the Buffalo Bills. Rookie Matt Araiza was subsequently the only punter left on the Bills roster and was named the starter.

A few days after announcing that he would be their starting punter, there was horrifying news regarding the rookie punter which led to an eventual release.

Araiza is currently being investigated in a lawsuit where he allegedly participated in the gang rape of a minor.

Upon the news being broken, the team released him, just days after releasing Haack, and are currently without a punter.

In his preseason debut against the Tampa Bay Buccanners, Haack had five punts for 253 yards, including a 58-yarder. Even former Colts punter Pat McAfee was impressed by Haack's debut.

Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley punted for them in their preseason NFL game against the Carolina Panthers

Buffalo v Carolina in their preseason game

While the Bills released Matt Araiza due to his ongoing legal allegations, they were left without a punter heading into their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

With no official punters on the roster, the team turned to backup quarterback Matt Barkley.

uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM Matt Barkley just pinned the Panthers inside the 20. Absolute legend. Matt Barkley just pinned the Panthers inside the 20. Absolute legend. https://t.co/XIS5UzJHoH

Barkley finished the night punting four times for 160 yards, averaging 40 yards per punt, including a 52-yarder.

In his conventional position as a quarterback, he has seen a nine-year career in the NFL as a backup, bouncing around a number of teams. He was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The shot-caller has since seen time with the Chicago Bears and now Sean McDermott's side. He's thrown for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in his career.

Buffalo are yet to sign a new punter, but Barkley might be their man for the first game of the season if they don't find a new punter in time. They'll face the Los Angeles Rams on opening night and will certainly need that position filled.

