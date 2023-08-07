Richard Sherman will join Skip Bayless on "Undisputed" after Shannon Sharpe exit

FS1 has announced that Richard Sherman will be the new co-host of "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless, replacing Shannon Sharpe. According to a report, Sherman will debate Bayless for 100 shows per year, mostly during the football season, which would help the show resume its airing.

Sherman will still continue with "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime Video, According to Andrew Marchand's report, the former NFL star hasn't signed a contract with FS1 yet, but a verbal agreement has been put in place.

Bayless also added information about the future state of his show, saying that famous rapper Lil Wayne will be a regular addition to the show. The genius behind the hit hip-hop song "6 Foot 7 Foot" will be featured on Fridays. His involvement will add another element to their usual sports debate.

Sherman had a chance to experience what it was like to be a guest on Bayless' show. The two had a heated argument and gave the fans a preview of what the show would look like with the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback in the mix.

Who is Richard Sherman?

Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman is a retired NFL star who spent a good chunk of his career playing for the Seattle Seahawks, helping them to a Super Bowl win. He was selected in the fifth round by the team in 2011 and was the 25th cornerback in the draft.

In 2013, he made a historic play by deflecting a pass from quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The play was dubbed the "Immaculate Deflection" and was voted the most significant play in franchise history by fans. However, he was fined $7,875 by the league after his choking taunt addressed to Kaepernick.

His final year with the Seahawks was 2017, and he only played nine games that year.

Sherman was signed by the San Francisco 49ers a day after being released by the Seahawks. He played three seasons with the 49ers and wasn't able to complete his four-year deal with the team due to injury. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked him up by giving him a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

Following the 2021 season, he retired from professional football and has been a staple in sports media.

