Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman's name is among the candidates to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed. He could team up with Skip Bayless, and many fans would actually love to see it.

Sherman has a dynamic personality, and although he isn't Sharpe, the 2014 Super Bowl winner could be the best possible replacement for the former Denver Broncos tight end.

Mikerophone, an NFL YouTuber, is likewise delighted that Sherman might join Bayless on Undisputed. He believes that even without Sharpe, this duo has the potential to bring the show a lot of success. Here's what he said:

"Skip Bayless's brand new dream partner and no I'm not just making this up, Richard Sherman is a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1's Undisputed alongside Skip Bayless. Immediately you should think of one moment and one moment only and that's when Richard Sherman went on First Take…"

"The type of partnership Bayless wants is he doesn't want someone that's a yes man, you want someone that'll wrestle with them that would potentially want to tear his head off he wants a person that might not even like him currently and might never like him and for that reason, I have to admit I have a lot of respect for Skip Bayless."

"He understands that this would make for a great show. I mean Sherman is extremely well-spoken, he's very intelligent and he clearly doesn't like Skip Bayless and he's kind of in a similar position as Shannon Sharpe was when Shannon Sharpe first did Undisputed."

Undisputed hasn't aired since Shannon Sharpe's departure, as FOX Sports is actively looking for the Hall of Famer's replacement. The show will return in August with a new host to pair with Skip Bayless, and it will be intriguing to see if Sherman appears on the show.

Richard Sherman has had a great start to his broadcasting career

Richard Sherman: San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

Richard Sherman retired in 2021 and has since been seen working in the media industry. He is a member of the Amazon Prime team that covers Thursday Night Football and so far he has done an excellent job.

Aside from that, he has his own podcast at Volume Sports, which has been highly successful and was quite entertaining throughout the NFL season. The former Seahawks star has extensive experience playing and covering the NFL, so a move to Undisputed will make sense for everyone involved.

