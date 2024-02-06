It is the week of the NFL Super Bowl. Soon, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle it out for the ultimate prize in football.

Throughout the years, we have heard fans state that they think the NFL is rigged. Whether that be a call go against a team, or a team not getting many penalty calls. Along with some other referee decisions, some fans feel they have a case.

With Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl the year that he has started dating Taylor Swift, some think it is all set up for Kansas City to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

But is the NFL actually rigged? Rapper Rick Ross was on the "Impaulsive" podcast with Logan Paul and was asked if he thought it was.

“I don’t think it’s rigged. Is it big business? Of course it’s big business. You gotta realize, it comes down to getting money. Let’s get some money. I’m not gonna say too much because I look forward to being an owner one day," Ross said. "That’s that illuminati talk type shit. It’s sad. That’s the homie’s girl. She’s at the game. They can’t help if she sold 100 million records. She gotta date somebody! She should perform at the Super Bowl too.”

So Rick Ross doesn't think the NFL is rigged due to the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl. However, politician Vivek Ramaswamy floated a wild theory that if President Joe Biden endorsed Kelce and Swift's relationship that Kansas City could win the biggest game of the season.

Everyone has their own ideas. But if you think about it, if the NFL really was rigged, wouldn't the league put the team that dominates the headlines every week in the Super Bowl every year?

Chiefs and 49ers meet again in Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

The NFL's grandest stage sees Patrick Mahomes aiming to win his third Lombardi trophy, and Brock Purdy looking to capture his first.

There are plenty of storylines to watch as the Chiefs have a shot at winning their third ring in five years. While the 49ers, who have been close to the top of the NFL summit for the last few years, have a chance to finally break through.

The Chiefs had a "down" season by their lofty standards this year. Meanwhile, the 49ers did as they pleased en route to a 12-5 record and securing the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Now, both clash in what is looming to be a titanic battle in Las Vegas. With the whole world tuned in to watch, just who will take their chance is anyone's guess.

But for the conspiracy theorists, the Chiefs and Taylor Swift have already locked up the Lombardi trophy.