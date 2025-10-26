"Rigged" "Another hand out": NFL fans react to referees denying Jalen Hurts' fumble after Eagles' tush push vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are currently in action against the New York Giants for their Week 8 clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. During an Eagles' tush-push play on 4th&amp;1 early in the second quarter, Hurts appeared to fumble, and the Giants recovered the ball. However, the officials ruled that Hurts’ forward progress had been stopped.Since the officials blew the play dead, Hurts’ fumble didn't count, and it sparked some wild reactions from fans on social media.&quot;Rigged,&quot; one tweeted.RunItBackHerbo @RunItBackHerboLINK@MySportsUpdate Rigged&quot;Another hand out,&quot; a fan added.&quot;WHAT A JOKE,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Ban this play. The officials simply can’t officiate it. It was clearly a fumble,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Why is forward progress called so quickly on the tush push but not every other play? Make it make sense,&quot; another added.&quot;The ball was out LONG before they ever blew the whistle. What are people even saying, there was no f*cking whistle that blew it dead,&quot; a user tweeted.Notably, Giants coach Brian Daboll challenged the Eagles' tush-push play and argued that Hurts hadn’t actually gained a first down. However, the Eagles' QB had gained the first down, but he also fumbled after that, when the scores were tied at 7-7.Unfortunately for the Giants, the NFL’s replay rules don’t allow reviews for forward progress.At the time of writing, the Eagles are leading 14-10, with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter.NFL sent notice to referees to closely monitor Jalen Hurts and Eagles' tush-push playsNFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: ImagnLast month, the NFL sent a notice to referees to closely watch Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' tush-push play after they missed false starts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.A league training video was sent to NFL referees and teams, noting that officials should have flagged at least one of Philly's tush-push plays.The tush-push play has been a critical part of the Eagles' offense in recent years. However, some fans believe that the play is dangerous and also challenging to officiate.