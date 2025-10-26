  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Rigged" "Another hand out": NFL fans react to referees denying Jalen Hurts' fumble after Eagles' tush push vs. Giants

"Rigged" "Another hand out": NFL fans react to referees denying Jalen Hurts' fumble after Eagles' tush push vs. Giants

By Arnold
Modified Oct 26, 2025 18:26 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are currently in action against the New York Giants for their Week 8 clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. During an Eagles' tush-push play on 4th&1 early in the second quarter, Hurts appeared to fumble, and the Giants recovered the ball. However, the officials ruled that Hurts’ forward progress had been stopped.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since the officials blew the play dead, Hurts’ fumble didn't count, and it sparked some wild reactions from fans on social media.

"Rigged," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Another hand out," a fan added.
"WHAT A JOKE," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Ban this play. The officials simply can’t officiate it. It was clearly a fumble," one wrote.
"Why is forward progress called so quickly on the tush push but not every other play? Make it make sense," another added.
Ad
"The ball was out LONG before they ever blew the whistle. What are people even saying, there was no f*cking whistle that blew it dead," a user tweeted.

Notably, Giants coach Brian Daboll challenged the Eagles' tush-push play and argued that Hurts hadn’t actually gained a first down. However, the Eagles' QB had gained the first down, but he also fumbled after that, when the scores were tied at 7-7.

Ad

Unfortunately for the Giants, the NFL’s replay rules don’t allow reviews for forward progress.

At the time of writing, the Eagles are leading 14-10, with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

NFL sent notice to referees to closely monitor Jalen Hurts and Eagles' tush-push plays

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Last month, the NFL sent a notice to referees to closely watch Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' tush-push play after they missed false starts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Ad

A league training video was sent to NFL referees and teams, noting that officials should have flagged at least one of Philly's tush-push plays.

The tush-push play has been a critical part of the Eagles' offense in recent years. However, some fans believe that the play is dangerous and also challenging to officiate.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications