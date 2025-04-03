RJ Harvey's Le'Veon Bell-esque ability might not boost his draft stock, NFL analyst claims

UCF running back RJ Harvey's patient running style might work against him in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, according to a recent analysis from NFL experts. His Le'Veon Bell-like approach to hitting holes has drawn praise and concern as teams evaluate his fit in their offensive schemes.

Chris Simms, NFL analyst for NBC Sports, recently discussed Harvey's running style during Thursday's "Pro Football Talk." Simms has been notably higher on Harvey than many other draft analysts, ranking him as the third-best running back in this class:

"Some teams won't like, or they're gonna have to figure out, hey, will he have time just put his foot in the ground and go through the hole a million miles per hour, because he has a little bit of that, you know, what I call Le'Veon Bell approach at times," Simms said (Timestamp: 1:33). "Like, he gets the ball and he doesn't just go to the hole, he can.

"He hops a little and let's do lets the play develop, and then goes. Some teams might not like that, but man, I love him, Mike, and I'd be shocked if he doesn't go somewhere in the second round."

This running style, which Bell made famous during his prime years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, involves waiting for blocks to develop rather than immediately hitting assigned gaps.

RJ Harvey's draft landing spot might be uncertain

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Chris Simms expressed genuine surprise at RJ Harvey's relative lack of buzz despite his impressive college production:

"You turn on the film and go, 'Why is nobody talking about this guy?'" Simms said.

This enthusiasm led him to rank Harvey ahead of names like Ohio State's duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, according to Sports Illustrated's Wednesday report.

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound's collegiate career was impressive and he supplemented his stock with strong combine numbers. Despite Simms' glowing recommendation, Harvey is projected to go anywhere from a wide range of mock drafts.

Simms thinks Harvey might go as high as the second round, but other analysts disagree. Mel Kiper rates him the 10th-ranked running back. Pro Football Focus rates him the 85th overall prospect, and the NFL Mock Draft Database ranks him 124th overall — implying a fourth-round pick.

The Chicago Bears, who have several early Day 2 selections (39th, 41st and 72nd), might take Harvey if they fail to get their top targets, such as Ashton Jeanty.

