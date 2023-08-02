Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski criticized his former coach, Bill Belichick, for handling the Matthew Judon contract situation.

The four-time Super Bowl champion said during his recent appearance on The Dan and Ninko Show:

“I mean, they got a good defense. Solid defense. So, I don't think they really need to improve in that category. But Matthew Judon holding out right now at training camp and not participating in drills is one of the weirdest things I've ever heard. That's silly, like I don't know, just go hold out.”

“You're asking for more money, but you don't want to get fined. Well, if you're asking for more money, then be a boss and tell 'em to cancel the fines out when you get the new deal or something. I don't know. It's a weird situation. It's silly.”

“Bill letting that happen, that is weird. He always says it's either you're all in or you're all out. That's why I said just go home then. That's why it's weird, like, is he losing control or something? I don't know.”

Matthew Judon is attending the Patriots training camp but isn’t participating in any activity. He is using his leverage to get his contract reworked. But even the four-time Pro Bowler is in a weird predicament because he’s still under contract for two seasons.

If this is the case, is Rob Gronkowski alluding to the possibility of Belichick being booted out of New England?

Can Bill Belichick and Matthew Judon find a compromise?

Spotrac reveals that his contract runs until 2024. He will receive an $11 million base salary and a $1 million roster bonus this year. He is exercising a holdout after having a career-high 15.5 sacks and 60 tackles last season.

But if there’s a front office personnel who is one step ahead of the players, it’s Bill Belichick. He has been the team’s de facto general manager since 2000, putting him in charge of contract negotiations.

Yet as Rob Gronkowski pointed out, Belichick’s authority might not be enough to rein in Judon. If the six-time Super Bowl champion had his way, he could send Judon away until his contract gets figured out.

However, it could be a part of Belichick’s mind games because Judon is legally obligated to play. Otherwise, he will lose portions of his salary if he decides to skip the 2023 season.

It’s hard to see Bill Belichick and the Patriots competing without Matthew Judon. The outside linebacker accounted for 28.7 percent of the team’s sacks last season. Take that away, and they have no chance, even against their division.

Without Judon’s pressure, the Patriots may find it difficult to stop the high-powered offenses of the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins.