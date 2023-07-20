Rob Gronkowski claps back at Mojo Rawley's d**k size clownery

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't one to take himself or anything else too seriously. In fact,,, he will be the first to crack a joke about himself before anyone else has the opportunity.

The four-time Super Bowl champion recently posted a photo of himself in a black suit and tie. He captioned the photo "smooth sailing" which garnered a lot of comments and likes from his followers. There was one however, that wasn't as nice. Professional wrestler Mojo Rawley commented that the length of Gronk's tie insinuated that he was, less than a man, to put it politely.

Gronk who isn't one to get insulted easily, shared the comment to his own Instagram stories. He added a caption that said at 'least you know what you're dealing with.' A comedic response to the wrestler's comment.

Mojo Rawley may have made a sly comment about Gronk, but his response was epic.

It's all in good fun between Mojo Rawley and Gronk as the two have shared the WWE ring in the past. During Gronkowski's first retirement from the NFL, he spent some time in the WWE. It was then that he trained and competed with Rawley.

Mojo Rawley even said at one point that he believes he lost the WWE title when Gronk returned to the NFL.

What did Julian Edelman say about Rob Gronkowski?

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were teammates when both played for the New England Patriots. One could say that Edelman knows a lot about his former teammate after spending so much time together.

While appearing on the "New Heights" podcast this week, Edelman told the Kelce brothers that Gronk is like "Rainman". The iconic movie that starred actor Dustin Hoffman.

Edelman said that Gronk can just say all of these numbers and his football IQ is better for it. He credited his former teammates ability to remember stats and numbers.

“The crazy thing about Gronk is, Gronk is low key like Rain Man. He can throw numbers out there – Gronk knows numbers real well. When the coach would get on him early in his career, he would never make that mistake again. His football knowledge is outrageous. If he sees it once, and he does it, it’s there for good. That’s just how he was. He’s like a savant…”

Edelman also went on to say that the former NFL tight end learns from his mistakes. If he made a mistake once, he never did so again.

