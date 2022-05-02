"If Julian Edelman signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back" - Rob Gronkowski drops major hint on NFL return

Rob Gronkowski's decision regarding his NFL comeback has gone on longer than most anticipated. After Tom Brady came out of a 40-day stint with retirement, many assumed Gronkowski would soon follow him back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, the key to Gronkowski's return may lie with former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

On Sunday, Gronkowski was asked by Sports Illustrated reporter Claudette Montana Pattinson whether he would re-sign with the Buccaneers if they signed Edelman. Gronkowski chipperly said yes. His official quote was:

"Oh yeah, if Julain Edelman signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year, hands down. I was just with him last night, and he needs to sign with the Bucs."

Sports Illustrated @SInow "If Julian [Edelman] signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year." — @RobGronkowski

That is a notable quote from Gronkowski. While the 32-year-old is usually an entertaining quote, this quote felt more legitimate. Gronkowski and Edelman have hung out regularly over the last week.

Speculation of a reunion ran rampant last Thursday when Brady, Edelman, and Gronkowski were photographed wearing Patriots gear together.

Gronkowski, Edelman, and Brady are all tight-knit friends. The legacy they left behind with the Patriots was arguably the greatest dynasty in sports.

Gronkowski followed Brady to the Buccaneers, and the two haven't missed a beat. Edelman retired after the 2020 season, never having left the Patriots. Is it possible that the itch to play with one another again is strong enough to entice Gronkowski to stave off retirement for another season?

Rob Gronkowski is the last missing piece for the Buccaneers roster

The Buccaneers have brought back a significant portion of the roster Brady and Gronkowski have grown familiar with over the last two seasons. Rob Gronkowski told TMZ Sports he'd only play in 2022 for Tampa Bay, as he's familiar with the roster and believes they can be Super Bowl contenders.

However, Gronkowski has also been adamant about how much of a physical toll football has taken on his body.

He told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he doesn't know if he wants to go through another year of training and taking hits on the gridiron.

Edelman hasn't played football in two years and will be 36 years old at the start of the 2022 season. He's also settled into a comfortable job as an analyst for ESPN.

Should Rob Gronkowski's decision be connected to Edelman, it might not bode well for the tight end returning for one final season with Brady.

