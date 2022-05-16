Rob Gronkowski drops major hint regarding his NFL future 

Free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has potentially given an insight into his NFL future with his latest comment on a social media post.

The 33-year-old finished his one-year, $10 million deal with the Buccaneers last season and is reportedly undecided on his future. Well, we may have finally gotten a hint from the future Hall of Famer regarding his playing future.

Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette recently took to Instagram to ponder how many number seven jerseys will be proudly displayed at games in 2022.

This is where Rob Gronkowski popped up and replied:

"I'll represent a 7 jersey in the stands for ya!"

This has led many fans to think that we have seen the last of Gronkowski on the field. Holding a jersey up in the stands seems to hint that "Gronk" is done playing football, but as we know, there is still plenty of time for him to make a decision.

Rob Gronkowski doesn't have to prove anything anymore as he has done just about everything a tight end can in the NFL. But fans still want to see the famous Gronk spike in the endzone in 2022.

Would Rob Gronkowski returning help the Buccaneers?

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Having Rob Gronkowski's talent and experience would no doubt help the Buccaneers. He is the ultimate security blanket for Tom Brady as the pair have an unmatched connection in the league.

Gronkowski had a rather solid 2021 season, playing 12 games and totaling 802 receiving yards on 55 receptions and six touchdowns.

With the majority of the roster returning, the Tampa offense does have some serious weapons. However, Chris Godwin is expected to miss most of the first half of the season, which means the Buccaneers could certainly do with Gronkowski.

Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Scott Miller and Russell Gage can still put up points for Tampa. But having Gronkowski in the mix adds another level to what Brady can do.

Gronkowski is still deciding on what he will do in 2022 and doesn't seem to be in any kind of rush. The future Hall of Famer is living his best life and the rigors of NFL football may just be in the too-hard basket for the tight end.

However, the lure of playing with Tom Brady could entice the best of them to play on. Could it happen again?

Edited by Anantaajith Ra