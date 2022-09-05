Is Rob Gronkowski returning to the NFL? TE's agent drops a massive hint on Gronk

It appears that Rob Gronkowski may not be done with football after all. Earlier this year, the tight end announced he would be stepping away from the NFL after an accomplished 11-year career. However, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has fueled speculation of another return to the league with his latest comments.

In an interview with Rob Maaddi, Rosenhaus sparked rumors of a potential return to the NFL for 'Gronk'. Rosenhaus has been Gronkowski’s agent for more than 10 years and, by his own admission, knows the NFL great “quite well”. He explained that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need Gronkowski if they are to push for another Super Bowl.

Rosenhaus did, however, make it clear that it was just his own opinion. He concluded by stating that 'Gronk' continues to enjoy his retirement.

"It looks like Rob is having a great time without football. It looks like he's really enjoying himself. He says he's retired for good, but I always stick with my opinion. As I said before, I wouldn't be surprised if circumstances played out where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need Rob. If later in the season Rob decides to come back for his guy Tom Brady and maybe finish the year and help the team win another championship.”

Rob Gronkowski’s 1st and 2nd retirements

Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowl rings with Brady and the New England Patriots during his eight-year stint at the Boston-based franchise. The tight end then announced his first retirement in March 2019. However, that retirement lasted only 13 months.

Rob Gronkowski returned to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2020. He was once again paired with Tom Brady. The duo played an integral role in helping the franchise win its first Super Bowl later that season. Gronkowski had seven touchdowns and 623 yards on 45 receptions in his first season with the Bucs.

Gronkowski announced his second retirement earlier this year. But so did Brady. Nonetheless, the quarterback re-signed with the Bucs on a one-year deal. Although Gronkowski has made it quite clear that he was “done with football,” his affinity for the game may just bring him back.

