Rob Gronkowski's mom wants NFL icon to be like Tom Brady - "Why don't you do that?"

Rob Gronkowski has always been a fan favorite among NFL fans and media alike not only for his footballing prowess but also his infectious personality.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end stands at a towering 1.98 m but somehow always manages to leave everyone in splits with his witty remarks and carefree demeanor.

But despite winning it all and making a name for himself on the grand stage, Gronkowski's mother had a complaint regarding her son.

Kay Adams @heykayadams Gronk's mom loves Tom Brady for this.. 🤣

In a recent appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Rob Gronkowski's mom, Diane Walters, expressed her desire for her son to emulate the post-game interaction between Tom Brady and his own mother:

"Tom Brady would always just sneak there really like doing a serious interview after the game, and he would go 'hi mom' and walk away. Why don't you do that? I think he may have gone a bunch or twice that I could miss because it was like in an interview or something after the game."

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer, however, swiftly denied his mother's claims, playfully insisting that he had indeed acknowledged her during post-game interviews:

"I did it but you weren’t watching on TV anymore because you were at all my games here in Tampa."

While Brady's acknowledgment of his mother during interviews reflects his appreciation for her unwavering support, Gronk's humorous retort exemplifies the close-knit nature of his relationship with his family.

Despite their contrasting approaches to public displays of affection, both players share a deep admiration for their loved ones.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady's relationship goes beyond just the gridiron

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady's relationship extends beyond their on-field partnership, as evidenced by their years spent together in New England and Tampa.

Their chemistry and camaraderie have been instrumental in their success as teammates, resulting in multiple Super Bowl victories.

The two have often been spotted hanging out in the postseason and continue to be close friends despite retiring from the sport. While the tight end called it a day following the end of the 2021 NFL season, Brady followed suit a year later.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family.

The two even connected recently with some of their former teammates and family to celebrate the QB's retirement party in Hawaii.

