Rob Gronkowski names the QB he'd like to play for post Tom Brady's retirement

Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has had a legendary career at the tight end position. The four-time Super Bowl champion, who holds several NFL records, just saw his longtime teammate and self-proclaimed best friend Tom Brady retire after 22 seasons in the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski has now made a declaration about which quarterback he would like to play for after Tom Brady's retirement.

"I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said, via Chris Mason of masslive.com. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket, he’s just so calm, and he just slings it out on the field. I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game."

Gronkowski made the comments during an appearance for Autograph NFTs, which is Brady's own company. The five-time Pro Bowl player made it clear that he has been a fan of the player affectionately known as "Joe Cool" since his days of playing at LSU.

Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals are in Super Bowl LVI and will face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

What's next for Rob Gronkowski?

Rob Gronkowski has been in the league since 2010 and has had his fair share of bumps and bruises. He initially retired as a member of the New England Patriots in March 2019 after nine seasons with the team.

Brady's two-year sabbatical to Tampa brought the tight end out of retirement to play with his best friend in an effort to try and win at least one last Super Bowl ring. The duo were able to clinch that accomplishment by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

With four championships and holding a bevy of NFL accolades at the tight end position, many wonder whether Gronkowski will also retire with the absence of his best buddy.

Although there is nothing left for the future first ballot Hall of Famer to achieve, he may feel as if he has an additional year or so left since he did have some extra time off for his body after his initial retirement.

With his comments on Joe Burrow, the tight end is perhaps angling to join the Bengals. Could there be another dynamic duo on the horizon?

If so, it's a safe bet to say that Gronk will be the first to let the public know.

