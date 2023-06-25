Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and former NFL linebacker Will Compton got into a friendly roast Twitter exchange this past weekend.

After former Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan posted a picture of the trio on Twitter, saying, "Nothing like trying to force @RobGronkowski to come on the pod," he and Compton mocked one another.

This caused Gronkowski to tweet the following:

"Wasn’t sure if Will [Compton] wanted me on though because I stiffed armed him so hard."

Compton then retaliated by quote-tweeting Gronk, showing his career stats vs. him, allowing just one catch for 12 yards and recording a tackle. This caused Gronk to respond to the tweet, clowning Compton for his speed:

"Should have only been 4 yards but Will couldn't close the gap fast enough. Slow boy."

Gronk’s stats:

• 1 rec

• 12 yds

• 0 stiff arms

• 0 broken tackles

• 0 TDs



Willy Island’s stats

• 1 solo tackle (with ease)

• 1 catch allowed (on purpose to give myself a challenge)

Rob Gronkowski's teammates deny rumor of him passing out on tables during Patriots practices

Rob Gronkowski during Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Rob Gronkowski has been in the news this weekend because of a former teammate's story about how he acted in the locker room. Many know Gronk as a wild party boy who likes to have a lot of fun.

Former New England Patriots defensive end Jake Bequette joined Prime Time with Alex Stein and recalled how Gronk would get drunk and pass out on the training tables to be woken up with IVs in his arm by trainers.

"So then like an hour or two later when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep. They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves, and you know stick an IV in his arm and like after a couple hours he would just wake up like Frankenstein, revived, and go out there and just kick a**."

WEEI @WEEI dlvr.it/SqwSYm Gronk did what?! Former Patriots defender shares hilarious partying story about Rob Gronkowski #ForeverNE Gronk did what?! Former Patriots defender shares hilarious partying story about Rob Gronkowski #ForeverNE dlvr.it/SqwSYm https://t.co/vopSf9ViRd

Former teammates Julian Edelman and Patrick Chung defended Gronk, saying that Bequette's story was fabricated. Edelman commented on the story, saying that Gronk was one of the most dedicated teammates he's ever had.

Julian Edelman @Edelman11 Fox News @FoxNews Rob Gronkowski's ex-teammate says tight end would party all night then 'pass out on the training tables' trib.al/Ddmc22A Rob Gronkowski's ex-teammate says tight end would party all night then 'pass out on the training tables' trib.al/Ddmc22A Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had. twitter.com/FoxNews/status… Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had. twitter.com/FoxNews/status…

Patrick Chung agreed with Edelman, thinking Bequette just wants his time of fame by making the story up.

Patrick Chung @PatrickChung23 Julian Edelman @Edelman11 Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had. twitter.com/FoxNews/status… Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had. twitter.com/FoxNews/status… Exactly. People just want their time of fame. Willing to do anything to get it. twitter.com/edelman11/stat… Exactly. People just want their time of fame. Willing to do anything to get it. twitter.com/edelman11/stat…

Whether or not he partied hard, Rob Gronkowski is considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history with some thinking he's the greatest of all time.

